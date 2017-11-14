A World War II veteran confined to a nursing home died while his calls for help went unanswered- and the whole thing was caught on hidden camera.
The incident took place at a Northeast Atlanta Health and Rehabilitation in 2014 , but the footage has only recently been made public by the family as part of a lawsuit.
89-year-old James Dempsey -who served his country during World War II- called for help six times, saying he couldn’t breathe.
When he finally became unresponsive, former nursing supervisor Wanda Nuckles approached the scene after being notified by another nurse.
Nuckles claimed she was began CPR and continued to do so until paramedics arrived- however, the camera tells a different tale.
“Sir, that was an honest mistake,” Nuckles when confronted with video footage during the deposition. “I was just basing everything on what I normally do.”
Not only did she lie about the chest compressions, the staff did not call 911 until an hour later.
When nurses had difficulty getting Dempsey’s oxygen machine operational during attempts to fix the issue, you can hear Nuckles and others laughing.
“In 43 years in nursing, I have never seen such disregard for human life in a healthcare setting, is what I witnessed,” said Elaine Harris, a retired nursing professor.
She criticized the nurses, claiming that the nurses failed to respond, assess and act- not to mention the failure to continuously perform CPR.
“That is absolutely inappropriate. You never stop compressions,” said Harris.
According to 11Alive, the family has reached a settlement agreement with home operators Sava Senior Care, who fired the nurses ten months after the video was brought to their attention.
Northeast Atlanta Health and Rehabilitation continued to have a history of problems after Dempsey’s death due to health and safety violations, earning a one-star rating from Medicare and over $813,113 in fines since 2015.
I’m a Veteran Marine and one who honors veterans every day of my life. I find these acts criminal and responsible parties should face legal action.
But IIcalling I’m calling YOU out! By using that vile word, that disgusting epithet, you have shown everyone that you are the problem.
Thank you for pointing this out Mike. I am a Marine also, and there is no room in our lives for small minded racists. Semper Fi!
Great “gotcha” examination of a witness. The witness sat there, not knowing there was a video, and completely fabricated a long detailed story. Then the video showed the truth.
It was so easy for her to lie to the lawyer, judge and whole courtroom. That type of deception takes practice. There are probably lots of other victims. That’s a serial killer at work.
Duet 28 is not helpful, nor is any bible verse when the person in the bed is paying the bills for the ladies to snicker at him dying.
Race is real…the human race. Black or White are not races. There is literally one race of people on this planet.
You are so far off base. All men are equal in God’s eyes. Quoting a verse for your own methods doesn’t help anyone. You are a piece of work. This is not about color it is about laziness and wanting to get paid for doing nothing. They are not providing a level of care expected from their position and sadly this is a reality for our elderly and if you do not watch yourself you will be at someones mercy at that time of your life. Better get your attitude straight.
This was the result of laziness, apathy, and incompetence of the staff, and administrators. This was not about race.
Calling people zoo animals is crazy. How about focus on the fact that they were not giving proper care instead of being a racist a******
This was also about, not knowing the camera was on. Ya never know who’s watching, so act professional and polite at all times. Treat people the way you want to be treated. He who conducts himself/herself properly when no one is watching is the one I want watching me.
Best comment Glen Law! Nothing sickens or angers me more than this gutteral behavior disregarding human life! What’s worse, is this isn’t an isolated incident, & usually involves a disturbed mindset that’s not limited to a particular race. The fact that it took 10 months to fire the ppl involved, should be seriously reviewed!
Those 6 chest compressions would not pass in any class I was ever in. How can she be a supervisor? She’s a lying piece of crap on top of being incompetent. How can someone like this or the other lady be in this position of responsibility? How can this be?
Why aren’t they in prison? This disgust me!
why did everyone just walked out of the room during the code? where did this compression: bagging ratio come from? This is not even effective to resucitate a Tse tse fly let alone a human being. Remember the oath we took as nurses? You let us down. I’ve seen Walmart and Home Depot employess do a better job at initiating CPR..This is serious.. I cannot even consider this as an attempt to save this man’s life. And to laugh about the incident is purely unprofessional and plain disgusting!
Why.arent these people in jail, they killed this man. Yes. He was old, but with proper care who knows how long his lifespan was
this is scary that some people have
little compassion for another persons life morally she and
the other workers in that room
should be punished .
It upsets me so much I can’t
even think straight .That veteran
and all aging people deserve
bettet
are you all proud of yourselves
your day will come
I couldn’t watch it. I am appalled that this man was just let die though. If the girls in the video didn’t know cpr.. they shouldn’t have been hired.
God help our elderly.
Why has this facility not been shut down and charges brought against the staff for this mans death?
Shut the facility down immediately. Revoke all of their so called “licenses,” sue them all civilly including their family members for giving birth to these vile human beings and spare no mercy in prison where I pray they reap what they sow.
This is very likely happening all over the country in these places because these companies hire people that are only relevant to their position in relation to how little they can get by paying them. Also this man was white and u betta believe it they hated that man for it and thought they would get away with their absolute pure evil. WAKE UP FOLKS WE BEEN PLAYED. That poor elderly man how he suffered and he was also a WWII Vet. Those people all of them are MURDERERS IN THE FIRST DEGREE and they all should receive punishment accordingly to the fullest extent of the law now.
A TOP-down problem. Whoever is in charge of managing, hiring, training, these “teams” of nurses deserves to be keelhauled.
It’s certainly disheartening. My father had a persistent cough, that began in 2008. When it was clear that this wasn’t simply a cold that would run it’s course, I advised that he should go to his family doctor and get it checked out. The family doctor diagnosed it as Post nasal drip and prescribed a nasal spray.
When the symptoms wouldn’t clear up, the doctor recommended him to a specialist – late in 2009. The specialist, then, recommended him to my brother-in-law’s brother – who diagnosed my dad with ideopathic pneumofibrosis: a condition where your own body’s immune system begins turning your lungs into scar tissue. Like emphysema, the honeycombing begins in the upper lobes of the lungs instead of the lower lobes. Once the onset of this condition reveals itself, the patient, on the average, has about five years to live – before the lungs gradually cease to function… there is no known cure.
This meant that my Dad had roughly three years left – a death sentence with no merciful reprieve. We (my family and I) knew when he was going to die and how he was going to die. In the end, we knew that his final hours would be spent languishing for air.
I left my work to be at my Dad’s elbow 24-7 and really got to know him. Still, I held, in the back of my mind, what the outcome was going to be – preparing myself for that eventuality. Not only for my sake – but mainly for his.
As the last three days came, he began to languish. I was sleeping on his couch, at this time, just outside his open bedroom door. He would want the fan (to displace more fresh air) then I would turn up the oxygen levels on his machine, help him clean his nostrils – then switch him to his tanks… nothing was giving him relief.
I would turn on the fan – but then he would get cold. I would put on an electric blanket – but then the blanket was too heavy on his chest. I then remembered an inspirational movie about “blue babies” entitled “Something the Lord Made” where the children, in the hospital ward, sat upright, in the fetal position, to help them breathe.
Getting him up into a chair helped alleviate some of his suffering. His best friend, Don, stopped to visit and Dad told him that he would “most likely go to the hospital today”. I immediately called his hospice nurses and the ambulance. His lips were blue and, though he had the oxygen tube in his nose, he was puffing out his mouth.
The doctor had prescribed him morphine and an anti-anxiety drug to give him relief during this time. To be honest, I considered leaving his medicine by his bed and telling him “Dad. Don’t you take that. If you take all of that it will kill you – but you won’t suffer – you’ll just go to sleep.”… Of course I didn’t do that – but briefly considered it out of love and compassion.
When the ambulance arrived, and the paramedics were taking him out on the gurney, I said, “I love you Dad”. He looked at me and said “I love you too”. As he was being trucked into the foyer he called for “ammonia?” as he was fading to black. The paramedic replied,” I don’t have any of that. Right now, we have to focus on getting you to the ambulance… Do you know where you are?”
“Home” my father replied “I’m home” – these were his last words.
This was my Dad – the man who provided for me, reared me and made me the man I am today. Hospice nurses must live with this experience day-in and day-out. While we find this behavior is appalling, we should walk a mile in their shoes, before rushing to judgement, I can see how, over time, that someone could become jaded in this profession.
A supervisor should be able to recognize the signs with their staff and give appropriate counseling and remedies.
So many today are there for the pay check and to do as little as they can get by with. Night shift is prime time for these slackers. Compassion is unknown. I have no doubt that racism is often involved. When they get caught, there is always an excuse. (On an aside, it always irks me that the staff ignores the loud televisions and bright lights at night, when they should be providing an atmosphere conducive to sleep.)
In this type environment, a good supervisor, who expects people to do their job, would be cussed and intimidated on a regular basis.
This was a terrible inhumane act and a complete disregard for human life.The color of our skin has nothing to do with the pervasive mindset that the elderly, mentally incapacitated, physically impaired and otherwise “NOT NORMAL” in the eyes of some in our society, are a drain on society. I don’t mean to condemn those who do an extraordinary job but rather want to spark a discussion. I realize this may not be the platform for this discussion but I do feel that it an opportunity to look at this in a different way. Putting aside the actions of those in this story, there is another situation where the inaction of these nurses would be perfectly acceptable and I dare say would be the desired outcome. I am talking about a DNR. I have put some thought into whether or not to have one myself. I have made my decision not to have a DNR. I respect the wishes of those who have decided to have a DNR. I wonder how many have decided to have a DNR declaration in their records and after watching this video, hearing his cry for help, simply because he could not breathe, seeing the distress he was in, have thought that his life would be saved if the nurses had done their job to perform all life-saving measures?
Well if this man had a DNR the nurses would have been doing their job. I was at the hospital visiting my mother-in-law, a man in the next room was calling for help because he was having trouble breathing. The nurse came in to help him and after a few minutes another nurse came in to help. The other nurse realized the man had a DNR so they stopped administering life-saving treatment, closed the door and stood by as the man suffered and died.This is when I decided to declare that I would be full code so all life-saving measures would be taken.
Thank you, for reading and I hope I have helped someone to think about life-ending or life-saving decisions. I know that my punctuation and sentence structure and a lot of what I have written is wrong please forgive me.
That is a common misconception of a DNR. DNR stands for do not resuscitate. In other words, if you have no pulse and no respirations and you have a DNR in place, CPR will not be performed. It does not mean doctors and nurses stand by and watch you die. If you are having respiratory distress, irregular heart rate, etc and you have a DNR, treatment is still given unless you or your medical power of attorney refuse it.
This break my heart. I don’t know how people like this end up in the medical field or as caregivers of any kind.
Financial settlements may resolve the matter on one level, but it doesn’t begin to address the morality of it.
The most civilized thing I can say about this this honorable vet’s lack of care and the attitude of those in charge of his care is, “Despicable.” The staff responsible should be charged with aggravated manslaughter at a bare minimum.
Lets call it like it is. What you have is a lousy nursing home. It’s a business, same as a hamburger stand, a bar, a convenience store. How do you maximize PROFIT if you are the owner/manager and your product is Personal Care? Only 3 ways to do so: 1) increase the costs to the patient. (if medicare pays the bill..THAT cannot happen) 2) Cut the cost of the product by hiring and paying wages as LOW as the law allows. (i.e. minimum wage) 3) Have less staff..treat more patients. (Quality of care is nice….however, it is subjective, and most of these patients are not in position to compare, or even complain.
What about the patients’ family? MANY will admit grandma to whatever home will take her. They may make visits at birthdays and Christmas. (Outta sight, outta mind) The FAMILY should have been attentive to the care being provided. (who owned the camera?) Elderly, critically and chronically ill patients…are expected to die at some point. The business goal is to have” masses of azzes” in those beds at all times, and to maximize profit. Thats not necessarily a bad thing, but there should be a much stronger standard of care enforced by The States. Number one…would be to ADMIT that a caregiver who is being paid 7 dollars an hour, is probably not caring, nor even capable of providing above average care. Notice that in THIS situation, the “caregiver” was NOT a Nurse. She probably was not a CNA. She probably left McDonalds last week as a fry cook, and is trying out her new position. Notice that The LYING Nurse manager stated that she first received a call and that she left her building (sleeping>) and had to walk across the compound to go to the patient building, then take an elevator, then find the patient room.It is ultimately, up to YOU to take care of your loved one. This will happen again.