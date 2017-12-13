One of three women who are accused of kidnapping a woman has been identified as a security forces airman at Malmstrom AFB, Montana.

The women allegedly forced a woman from a home in Tulare, CA, assaulted her and then robbed her.

The victim, who is not being identified, told police she was forcibly taken by the three women to an unincorporated area near the city and then robbed of personal property late last month.

A passersby saw the woman walking around 9 p.m. on November 30 and called police to report that a woman had been assaulted, according to police.

During the investigation Christina Mills, 28, and Danielle Russell, 26, both of Tulare, and Julia Russell, 22, assigned to Malmstrom AFB were identified as the suspects.

According to Sgt. Richard Payne with Tulare Police Department, “it’s not a common occurrence for three females to kidnap another female, take them out to the country and commit that sort of crime.”

It is not clear how the victim got away but she was able to identify the suspects.

They were arrested on December 1st and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department Pre-Trial Facility on charges of kidnapping, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Online records show that Mills and Julia Russell are charged with kidnapping and were being held on $100,000 bonds. There was no online jail record for Danielle Russell. According to Danielle’s social media, she is the mother of seven children and related to Julia Russell.

Julia Russell is apparently out on bond; multiple airmen from her squadron reported seeing her at the squadron’s Christmas party on Tuesday.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department and the Tulare Police Department have not released any motive for the crime or new details since the arrest.

The Air Force has yet to release a statement.

