Two twins who were together from birth to the Marine Corps are now no longer among the living, with one taking his own life mere months after his brother committed suicide.
Thomas E. Cavanaugh III, took his own life in September of this year at the age of 24, approximately two months after his brother, David, had done the same.
Known by friends and family as the twins who did pretty much everything together, the Florida-born Cavanaugh boys were together up until David joined the US Marine Corps as a Machine Gunner (MOS 0331). Not long after, Thomas joined as a combat photographer.
By 2014, David was in Afghanistan and had difficulty adjusting after his return. Despite this, he was known for his intensity, with childhood friend and soldier Nick Singleton referring to him as a “knuckle-dragging, crayon eating, hardcore, wild [and] funny [guy]. He would eventually reach the rank of Sergeant, no easy feat in the promotion-strapped Marines.
Tommy had reportedly finished his service and was living the civilian life when the news came that David had taken his own life. Suddenly, the happy-go-lucky fellow everyone knew was a shattered man.
“Tommy was the life of the party, hilarious, crazy and always had a smile on his face,“ Singleton recalled. “He was heartbroken when his brother took his life and just couldn’t get over it. We talked, he hung out with the guys, everyone tried to help.”
He took his life on November 22, 2017, seventy eight days after his brother.
Opting to go good in light of a tragedy, the Cavanaugh family -who is now short two sons- is currently supporting K9s for Warriors Cavuanaugh Twins Memorial, which “is dedicated to providing service canines to our Warriors suffering from Post-traumatic Stress Disability, traumatic brain injury, and/or military sexual trauma as a result of military service post-9/11.”
For the family, it’s something that not only keeps their boys alive but helps them secure the lasting legacy the twins truly deserved.
“Our prayer is that through the donations in honor of Tommy & David and this amazing organization we can provide purpose and hope to warriors who are fighting to find their way after serving our country sacrificially,” the family wrote.
The family has raised over $7,740 -51% of their goal- and is looking to sponsor a puppy that will be matched with a warrior in need.
© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.
All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.
These 2 men were nothing short of extraordinarily. I’m proud to say I served with David in 2014 and will forever miss his “doopy” giggle lol
Whoever wrote this thank you.
As Tommy and David’s Grandmother, we shared many many hours of the most wonderful times possible together. Both of these amazing young men loved their country and their service ih the Marines. Why, you may ask, did they choose to leave? The answer will always be theirs alone. For those of us that loved them, we choose to carry their love of life, country, family and God, Oh, and dogs, every day in our hearts with precious memories. So, if you can, please donate to this most worthy clause that one day another Service man or woman may call their dog, David or Tommy in sharing their love to others.
Our thoughts and prayers to you and your family. As with all Marines they sounded like amazing people. Thank you for creating a lasting legacy for them.
Michael Lawler, Sons of The American Legion
(Son of a Marine too.)
We covet all prayers as we search to fill the void in our hearts. Would like to hold up in prayer for safety to any of your loved ones serving our country by first name should you wish to share. God Bless them and you to spend each moment with them possible in the best quality time . Listen to them closely at every opportunity.
Why that happen only God knows..my heart is saden by so many things that are happening.my prayers for the family…God needs us tp pray..