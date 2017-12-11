Two twins who were together from birth to the Marine Corps are now no longer among the living, with one taking his own life mere months after his brother committed suicide.

Thomas E. Cavanaugh III, took his own life in September of this year at the age of 24, approximately two months after his brother, David, had done the same.

Known by friends and family as the twins who did pretty much everything together, the Florida-born Cavanaugh boys were together up until David joined the US Marine Corps as a Machine Gunner (MOS 0331). Not long after, Thomas joined as a combat photographer.

By 2014, David was in Afghanistan and had difficulty adjusting after his return. Despite this, he was known for his intensity, with childhood friend and soldier Nick Singleton referring to him as a “knuckle-dragging, crayon eating, hardcore, wild [and] funny [guy]. He would eventually reach the rank of Sergeant, no easy feat in the promotion-strapped Marines.

Tommy had reportedly finished his service and was living the civilian life when the news came that David had taken his own life. Suddenly, the happy-go-lucky fellow everyone knew was a shattered man.

“Tommy was the life of the party, hilarious, crazy and always had a smile on his face,“ Singleton recalled. “He was heartbroken when his brother took his life and just couldn’t get over it. We talked, he hung out with the guys, everyone tried to help.”

He took his life on November 22, 2017, seventy eight days after his brother.

Opting to go good in light of a tragedy, the Cavanaugh family -who is now short two sons- is currently supporting K9s for Warriors Cavuanaugh Twins Memorial, which “is dedicated to providing service canines to our Warriors suffering from Post-traumatic Stress Disability, traumatic brain injury, and/or military sexual trauma as a result of military service post-9/11.”

For the family, it’s something that not only keeps their boys alive but helps them secure the lasting legacy the twins truly deserved.

“Our prayer is that through the donations in honor of Tommy & David and this amazing organization we can provide purpose and hope to warriors who are fighting to find their way after serving our country sacrificially,” the family wrote.

The family has raised over $7,740 -51% of their goal- and is looking to sponsor a puppy that will be matched with a warrior in need.