First Sergeant Dennis Carter apparently hated his job as the Operations NCO of the Army National Guard’s Regimental Troops Squadron 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment. Last month he submitted a request for retirement to his commander, LTC Hebel, that seemed to be inspired by a pure hatred for his unit and his Command Sergeant Major.
His recently released retirement request has been redacted to cover the name of the Command Sergeant Major, but a publicized change of command ceremony (three days before Carter’s retirement request) lists the outgoing CSM as Command Sergeant Major Vincent Roach and the incoming as CSM Mcdow.
“Here’s a copy of my request for retirement. My dumbass AO was so excited at the prospect of me leaving, he didn’t even read it. He line endorsed it and sent it straight to Regiment,” Carter told U.S Army WTF moments.
The retirement request:
The CSM, who Carter says is a “nutless sack of shit” responded via Facebook:
All I can say to the first sergeant is you are so lucky they didn’t read the request. I know exactly how you feel and I have been there many times. But, this flys in the face of everything we are taught as professional soldiers. I also know that you won’t give a crap about what I have to say. It is a shame that you most likely had a good career and it had to end like this. Good luck, you will need it!
Regardless of how he may perceive the leadership of the organization that is an extremely unprofessional, sophomoric, and self serving stunt. I expect such behavior from junior Soldiers who are afraid to confront superiors and instead resort to being “internet heroes”, these actions from a senior Non-Commissioned Officer on the other hand are a sad statement about the state of the NCO corps (at least in the NG). Hey top go read the NCO creed to yourself, before hitting the keyboard. SMH
Seems to me if one writes such a sob story, one should be able to read it in person to the person to whom it was directed. But who am I to comment? I can say he not only burned his bridges, he blew up the charred remains. Good luck in civilian life, pal
I’m saddened that this asshat is being held up as some sort of a hero. He is an unprofessional asshat and needs to go. Don’t care what he has done, seen all I need to see. His ass is lucky he wasn’t mine, he would be retiring at a lesser rank.
This is a sad day for all concerned. If this is true, everyone involved should be ashamed for this action. It brings nothing but shame and disgrace to the uniform. And just to be high and to the right, any other soldier would have been hammered hard for these comments. RHIP seems to be alive and well.
I like this 1st SGT, too few like him. Personally I think the CSM is the most useless position . Too many assholes like this E9 make good men hate the military. Just my opinion . Yeah I walk on the grass . Always did .
As a retired soldier and senior leader all I have to say at the moment is …… Interesting. Have there been times I would have liked to tell off or let those whom I found incompetent to “eat my shorts”? Of course! Did I? No, even as I retired I held my tounge unless I was lied to right to my face. Which happened once (INTEGRITY IS NOT NEGOTIABLE). However, there is the example you need to set for your subordinates. They do in fact know who the doushe bags are in any chain of command. The youngest soldier can tell which of their leaders care about soldiers and who care only about themselves. In 29 years I can say I have run accross many more competent leaders at all levels (NCOs and Officers) than idiots (yes we all know they are there). That said, a year after retirement I did unload on one of my former self serving Battalion Commanders. But that was man to man and face to face between him and I. He became a politicain (not famous) so he is a life long doushe bag!
If some clown wrote that shit about me, we would be discussing it out of uniform. Trust me, there were more than a few folks I would have loved to call out as I was walking out the door, but that nonsense is beneath me. By the looks of it, I would guess the 1SGT was probably a hot head that did a lot of whining. Total bitch move.
Glad that Tracy McDow is moving up. He’s one of the few real leaders that people would have no trouble following anywhere.
See the latest article on Tracy McDow
https://popularmilitary.com/army-csm-affair-former-soldiers-wife-unit-1sg-told-everyone-die/
Glad to see Tracy McDow is moving up on Soldiers’ wives
That is one poor excuss of a 1Sgt…. Total direspect for the NCO Creed and Army ethos. He should be reduced rank and made to retire as a E-7… Possibly seek counciling as well.
While not an officer, I would nevertheless expect a senior NCO to have enough respect for the uniform to behave in a more gentlemanly fashion. Rather than slander the man on Facebook, I would have confronted him and spoken my mind face-to-face.
On on this day, there were no Fucks to give. Good on you Sir.
This guy should be court-martialed for his blatant disrespect to his commanders and NCO’s.
Holy shit. It’s amazing that nobody saw this in the works. Wasn’t it obvious that the 1stSgt was not a happy camper?
The only thing I can add is that by the time of retirement, more than one soldier/marine/sailor/airman feels this way, I’m sure. And only at retirement can you actually say something like this and not get into much trouble. I said “Say” not “write”. This is over the Top (pun intended).
Actually I can add one more thing. The LTC reply? about being on the promotion packet? I don’t know for sure how it works at the highest eschelons, but if nothing wrong can be found in a promotion application, and the post is open, and you leave personal feelings out of it, promotions gotta happen. I was promoted a couple times in life by people who did their best not to, and it was entirely personal. Once was military, once was civilian.
Spectacular. WTG Top. You did what we have all dreamed of doing, if this is real.
I am not understanding why it is socially unacceptable to fight at the Cav Ball.
Top it was great serving with u n it’s funny as hell n the 278th is a big joke
Freaking Brilliant. Thanks for the laughs!!! Gotta give him an A for the stones… Peace brother! Congratulations on your retirement. NEXT!!!
A memorandum isn’t used to request retirement and an Operations NCO wouldn’t be a 1SG. He’d be a MSG. This story is full of holes.
Csm does look like nutless bag of shit but the 1sg should know better
Very eloquent. I wish I knew what all the acronyms meant. (OO-RAH!) Reminds me of how I felt when I quit Xerox.
Wish I had done that when I retired, and thrown the MSM in the dumpster on the way out. FTA
Welbutran is a great anti depressent/anti anxity. And it helps curve your craving for smoking. I hope that the 1SG finds inter peace with himself and starts taking Welbutran.
I don’t know any of these people but as a retired SNCO myself, I know from experience such an outburst is not random
So is he the 1SG or a MSG Ops NCO?
These these are not soldiers just children playing soldiers
For one, if either were real men, they’d be active duty, which means they’d have real jobs. For two, if either of these two petty fuckstains hado a set of balls, they’d ducking handle it… in person, but.. ng stays ng…
This was dated last year not last month.
lol
oh shit, this was a good shitstorm
That went south pretty quick.
Wow this is too funny.
I retired a E8 because I share your opinion of CSMs. In my experiences, they are mostly a hindrance to unit effectiveness. However, out of respect for the institution, you go out professionally. As the soldier on the lower rung of the ladder, it was my choice to either put up with the BS or head back to the block. I do understand the 1SGs frustrations though.