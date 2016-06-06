First Sergeant Dennis Carter apparently hated his job as the Operations NCO of the Army National Guard’s Regimental Troops Squadron 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment. Last month he submitted a request for retirement to his commander, LTC Hebel, that seemed to be inspired by a pure hatred for his unit and his Command Sergeant Major.

His recently released retirement request has been redacted to cover the name of the Command Sergeant Major, but a publicized change of command ceremony (three days before Carter’s retirement request) lists the outgoing CSM as Command Sergeant Major Vincent Roach and the incoming as CSM Mcdow.

“Here’s a copy of my request for retirement. My dumbass AO was so excited at the prospect of me leaving, he didn’t even read it. He line endorsed it and sent it straight to Regiment,” Carter told U.S Army WTF moments.

The retirement request:

The CSM, who Carter says is a “nutless sack of shit” responded via Facebook:

