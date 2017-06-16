An Army Private, in the Reserves, from Austin, TX has garnered much attention online after posting a video explaining how he can serve in the Army with Trump as the president.
“Free college for me and my muthaf**kin kids — and a bonus too; god damn me; shiiiiit; teach me how to shoot a muthaf**ka; travel all around the world; b***hes on the d**k, ” Loony Washington, who appears to be assigned to the Army Reserve’s 11th Aviation Command, rambled in his video.
After a few more strategically placed expletives, Washington, who proclaims to be a “n***a from the south,” laces up boots, executes a left face and says, “I am an American Soldier.”
“As members of the Army Team, individual’ interactions offline and online reflect on the army and its values. The Army values apply to all aspects of our life, including online conduct,” the Army stated in an All Army Activity message (ALARACT) in February.
Washington is also an aspiring rapper with songs on Soundcloud and music videos on Youtube. The content of his videos suggest he has no intention of actually adopting the Army values.
“You know I ain’t going to change cause I’m a nigga from the hood,” he says in his song titled, “Confessions.”
According to the Army’s social media handbook, “commenting, posting, or linking to material that violates the UCMJ or basic rules of Soldier conduct is prohibited.”
The Army Human Resources Specialist’s video, which was originally posted to Facebook, has had over 2 million views since it was posted on Wednesday.
He needs to be out of the Army, right away. He is a disgrace to the uniform.
Excuse me I am also a military soldier around his age and I would just like to say “Loosen up tight ass!” These video reactions and captions are all for jokes and because he is a black male who said the same thing half of my peers say everyday doesn’t mean he is a bad soldier. Just because it was said on the internet doesn’t mean it’s true. People do and say anything to go viral.
That has nothing to do with black it is actions. And you call yourself a military solider. I have been in the military for 12 years that is not how you act. He should be put out asap.
You are a soldier 24/7 days a week. It dosent not matter if it was a joke or not. When you wear the uniform, you are representing the Army and therefore act professional. Social media is not a platform for you do do whatever you want. There still reprecussion for your action.
If you do not see an issue with a member of our armed forces acting out and posting videos discrediting he uniform I feel sorry for you.
Discharge him. He is a disgrace to the fundamentals of what military service is about. Unfortunately people like him are allowed to be enlisted due to demands for the workforce but at the end of the day he won’t be missed.
Discaharge without any disability!! Shouldn’t get disability because your a thug!
Why should he be discharged he’s actually praising his career decision
Prove he is a thug, other than saying he said it! because half the shit said in this video was for attention and likes so stfu!
You are absolutely correct. I served in the USAF, Vietnam, and even though I may not agreed with the politicians in Washington, I still was fighting for my country, and proud of it. ??
You people who aren’t in touch with things that are trending in social media just twisted this whole thing to make this soldier look bad.just stay off of Facebook
He made himself, and by extension the army, look bad.
Idiots? Wtf you’re an idiot. This fool is a disgrace to even the Army’s low ass standards. And if you can’t keep from running your own suck to disgrace whatever branch you’re scamming (damn sure isn’t the USMC) then you need to keep your sorry ass off Facebook too.
Totally agree with you
His whole demeanor lacks all of the army values, he’s not fit to serve.
Idiots: Well you named yourself right at least lo l
Should not get disability because your a thug!!
He is praising the military for his opportunity, and you all are bashing him? He may be doing it in his own way, but hey everything he said is true. Are you offended by his language, or something else, because when I was in we used way more curse words than that. He said retire in 20 years, then the opportunity to get 100% disability. These are all benefits to being in the military. He is praising the military for covering him, and you all want to act like he is a disgrace.
Finally, a level headed and rational individual.
Completely agree with you on this one. Such hyperbole by the unnamed “staff writer” who wrote a completely misleading article where he cherry picked words that would cause negative reaction. If the unnamed staff writer was legit, he’d be willing to put his name on it.
Exactly !!
Is this a Duffel Blog post? Did you seriously dedicate staff resources on a “news site” to report on Reserve Private’s social media posts? Thousands of stories in the the US military. Folks in combat and you posted this joke of an article diming out a freaking E3! This website Is a joke just looking for clickbait to get us to see the ads from the people trying to take our money. Pathetic.
Wow you guys just blew the whole ordeal out of proportion. Smh, how about we focuse on real issues like racisim throughout the ranks of the military.
I don’t know what pisses me off more, that we let a POS like this IN the Army to begin with or that people are actually DEFENDING his actions. This blows my damn mind. If you have any shred of character you would condemn this behavior in the strongest terms. The private needs to be a civilian ASAP. Nothing good can come from letting this thug stay in uniform. Read the article for crying out loud. He is an ‘aspiring rapper’ with raps about how he ain’t gonna change just becuase he joined the Army. Seriously? WTF is wrong with some of you? I know damn well he was educated on what NOT to do on social media. Maybe he had his headphones in during that session though, right? Jeeze.
Exactly what I was thinking. So many of these pieces of shit in the Army, I’m glad I’m retired.
At the end of the day when those bullets are flying over head he’ll soldier up real fast. He is not a thug he is young and foolish like a private should be. For those of you who want to kick him out are not leaders. Leaders build warriors and I have had plenty like this soldier of many shapes and forms who are molded into such. We never quit and we never see anything other then Army colors for those of you who see other wise.
Send this piece of crap Fort Leavenworth you make little rocksout of big ones.
Satire
He wants to kill. Pack up your kit your going to the middleeast. By the way your on route proofing
He’s just a boot re-iterating everything his recruiter told him. A little delusional maybe with his thoughts on sucking 100% out of the VA. If he truly plans on doing his 20, his mentality will surely change, then Bravo Zulu to him!
How come blacks calls each other ni**gers? With that said, he is a disgrace to the American Military Uniform and I hope he’s punished under UCMJ and then drummed out of the Army. He is one heck of a piece of dog waste neighbor.
Hood rat. He needs a mentor that doesn’t have issues with administering “wall-to-wall” counselling. LIsten and learn or learn and heal.
A lot of you are commenting but don’t have the gall to enlist in the services yourselves. This young Soldier enlisted into the U.S. Army for the same reasons as roughly 82% of the rest of us did…for the benefits. And now he should be condemned for that? Simply because he may or may not agree with our current president, doesn’t make him a thug. Most of you need to deal with your own personal issues instead of picking on someone who is trying to better his life for he and his family.
This is considered news now? You all obviously have nothing better to do than to mischaracterize the intent of this video and his comments. Horrible job, popularmilitary.com.
Shit I joined the military for the same reasons. What else do you join the military for? I wanted to kill people and get benifits at the time. On top of it all it was a joke. Go hang around soldiers and you will hear and see a lot worse. He told the truth in a bad way I suppose but shit it’s the truth. And if you didn’t serve stop commenting and calling people you don’t know thugs
he’s just taking after out commander in chief. grab em in the pussy
If anything he’s promoting the military getting kids like him off the street and doing positive shit for a change he just wants to be successful, so good leadership should be able to show him that
First off why is it only people that have white privilege want him out? Because they dont know his struggle. He is not active duty so he is more a civilian than soldier. Leave it to dumb ass MFS that never walk a mile in someone shoes and call them a thug. Most of yall assholes who condemn him who were in the service i would ber my whole paycheck that you all was profile babies or got kicked out for pt failure. The guy was just saying even if his president is an ass he still joined because the opportunities thats not giving to young black men outside is obtainable because he wrote a check payable up to his life.
This whole post and the negative comments are useless…
BLAH BLAH BLAH!!!!
I just wrote to his Command letting them know what an embarrassment he is to The Army as well as other branches, but an absolutely disgrace wearing that uniform. I hope I hear something.
First, I’ve been in the USA for the past 20 years, so unless ur a top-shelf congresswoman, stop thinking ur that important that a MAJCOM CC is going to write “you” back. But thanks for playing along! #Laughable
All of all who have something negative to are mostly white, it’s not funny simply because he’s a black male, it’s joke. I’ve seen white males in uniform joke on social media about the army, it’s all fun and games then, one thing I hate is a double standard, and so what if he wants to be a rapper, damn let this man live his left
Life* sorry
All of you guys are idiots including this author!!! This is a joke that everyone is doing on Facebook. He is actually praising the army for the many benefits he’s getting for joining. You guys need to do better and do more research!!! SMDH!!!
he won’t make it 20 years and will try harder to get that paycheck without doing any work. we have them in our fire dept. they want the title and the pay but sit home and do nothing.
Send his young A** over to the sandpile and lets see if he has what it takes to get 100%.
Lmao, this is actually funny. And the reason why I did my time and got out. I wasn’t about to become victim to being brain washed and loose my sense of humor just because everything under the sun is frowned upon in the “U.S. Army”. You know…… statistically; it’s proven that LAUGHTER keeps your stress levels down and keep you feeling and looking younger. Food for thought….. Carry on?
Just a young immature Soldier. Couch, mentor and develops him.
This young man is just that, young. Above named “Ed Chaser” nailed this. This Soldier needs a solid NCO to mentor him. I did not grow up privileged, I grew up an Army brat. Thought I was a hard ass too. I learned different after a damn good NCO got hold of me. Yes, the Army publishes a lot of literature monthly, whether it be updated policy memorandums, changes to Regs, updated regs, etc…
ALARACT 014/2017 dated R 231931Z FEB 17 talks the use of electronic communication in an “official” or personal capacity that is consistent with Army Values. ALARACT 075/2017 dated 17 Aug 2017 talks “The Army values REQUIRE that everyone be treated with respect and dignity. Interactions in person and on line reflect the Army and it’s values.
I am “old school” NCO. SFC to be exact, I still believe that some times Soldiers should still be scuffed up when and if needed. But, I am also a Unit Equal Opportunity Leader as well. Don’t get it wrong, soft..I ain’t. However, today’s military as a whole is different than what I joined back in ’88.
This young Soldier, while some may think/believe that he has broken every cardinal rule and code we learned, is young. Like the same people that walk around wearing a uniform they didn’t get issued let alone wear in combat, not to mention the awards these ass-clowns have on that uniform, the powers to be call it “Freedom of Speech”. Has this Soldier shown any worse actions? While I damned sure do not agree with his posting these videos with the lyrics used on social media, has he actually stepped over military rules/reg’s/and or policy? I can’t say that if I was in his direct CoC I wouldn’t smoke him, but would that fix his demeanor? No, This young Soldier merely needs a stern, solid NCO to guide him, make him actually listen to the lyrics he is using. See if that NCO can get him to maybe try a different style or use of wording.
Just my thoughts.
This kid isnt a soldier and or a patriot as representitives of the forces of america we are suppose to be statues to are morales and army values. First off he I is a reserve soldier not trying to take away from are reserve military we all have a part but as for myself I left for boot camp the week I graduated high school I joined the active duty army infantry and served 2 years 10 months in 2/cr. I was forced out in Feb. 2012 for patterns of misconduct a general underhonorable conditions discharge. And I wish that I would have been smarter when I came back from my deployment. Most people who join do it for school or the right to wear a uniform and they don’t join a combat Moe so yea it pisses me off to see some one like this serving when I know I could be in a ranger unit at a minimum of E-5 right now the should article 15 his ass at the least put him on squadrent extra duty I got boys in the ground so some wanna be thug can get bitches with his uniform telling um he is some kind of hero when in reality he is a POG that doesn’t know the first thing about a combat patrol go YouTube 1/2scr bull company 2009 Afghanistan see some 19 year old mean towing the fucking line.
Dunno what everyone is going on about. The guy says straight up why he joined. College, money for taking care of his kids. He says he has aspirations for other things, but so what? I knew soldiers, females, at that age, who had aspirations to be the best stripper they could be. I really don’t see why everyone’s getting so pissy about a young PFC. I know what I was like as a young Private, fresh from my stupid life as a thug teenager. I kept that going for a few years but I eventually opened my eyes and grew up. This guy may do the same.
If, and I really do mean a big if here…IF he broke some rules, counseling. If that doesn’t work, then UCMJ. Keep your feelings out of it. It’s behavior we want to correct…and correct, not just punish. Every soldier is a valued member of the team. It’s your job as a leader to strengthen the weakest link on your team. If you fail in that, blame yourself as a leader, then do better next time.
No, this is a young buck. Like most young bucks, he needs guidance and encouragement to adhere to the Army standards. If that fails, then boot his azz out, but until then, work with him, not against him.
Smdh at some of these comments here…..
Education comes in many forms. Hopefully blacks can see that acting like your street life persona in a military setting is going to degrade his unit. When the bullets are flying and you dont play team with everyone people end up dead. I get along with most but acting stupid will also get you dead because no one will have your back. At the end of the tours you will not have.prejudice but pride. Hate others all you want before going in but if you make the leap you better get ready to step up and shut up.
First of all, disability is not what you get for serving 20 years. Disability is what you get for getting your ass shot off. Retirement is what you get for serving 20 years. So, having said that, send his dumb ass to Afghanistan and put a rifle in his hand. With any luck he won’t get any real soldiers killed by being stupid.
Hes a punk!!! Go active duty spend 17 years in the army then you can say something until then shut up and grow up!!!
There is a fine line between 100% disability and 0% life. Be careful what you wish for
What’s all thefuds about, that’s the same reason anyone would join.
That’s a great video. Maybe it’ll motivate others to join with there being a shortage and all.
He’s only saying what’s what recruiters say everyday.