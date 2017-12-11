A specialist may have recently left the military, but he has joined the infamous ranks of the US Army’s shittiest soldiers, all without deserting his post or leaking classified information.
Specialist Manuel Marquez of the Fort Stewart’s 63rd Expeditionary Signal Battalion was caught striking his NCO on film during a unit event, hiding the act behind a friendly pie-throwing event and bragging about it later.
The son of a Mexican-born mother, Marquez graduated high school just south of Dallas, Texas before he enlisted in the US Army’s Signal branch, eventually making his way to Georgia with the 63rd.
It was during this time that he took advantage of a “pie in the face event” to use excessive force on his NCO, filming the event and titling it “I slapped the shit out of the damn Sgt.”
“[This is] the Greatest Achievement I’ve done while being in the Army,” he wrote on a repost of the video earlier this month on Facebook. “F**k all Of You..Damn Near anybody can get it.”
In the video, the NCO is seemingly knocked unconscious by the blow and onlookers watch in shock as Marquez casually walks away.
Later, he would show pride for assaulting the man in front of his family and even claimed he didn’t care about what happened. “His kid was there… that n**ga was scared of me,” he wrote.
“The guy tried to get me back and I was like “Oh, nahh, I’m not playing,” he wrote. “I got out of the military..and now I’m going to college in February with full benefits.”
It is unknown where Manuel Marquez is going to college next year, but whatever he does in life, this video is sure to follow him.
After all, the internet never forgets.
All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.
Back in 1996 at Larson Barracks Kitzigen Germany17th signal Battalion a Sergeant knocked a major off the chair with an overzealous pie throw. The unit tried to administer UCMJ and the entire episode became front page news for the Stars and Stripes. The more things change the more they stay the same
Oh man I remember that place, was in Germany for 5 years. 05’-10’
I was there for that, it was a brutal strike too.
Got a link to his facebook
What was the purpose in writing “son of a Mexican born mother”?
Does that take away from the fact this dude knocked out an NCO with the intent of hurting the man as well as intimidating his family?
As an English major and Marine, you should fire your journalist. “The son of a Mexican mother”. What does that have to do?
It’s irelevant. Had it been a white boy, you wouldn’t of put the grandson of Germans?
Fcking racist ass article.
An English major that can’t spell irrelevant, hmmm
english major but uses “wouldn’t of”
You fucking moron. Are you kidding me? If that guy had a “full blown” German mother, it’s very likely that they would still write the exact same thing. His mother is a full Mexican from Mexico. They’re just giving details about him/his family.
Shit like that is why this kid walked away unscaved. Everyone trying to somehow race bait or some shit. Honestly good for him lol he did it and walked.
BECAUSE HIS MOM IS MEXICAN
Of course it would be a POG. Color me shocked.
youre all pogs its the army
Jack are you a marine but a POG so you feel inadequate for not being an infantryman?
Hahahaha got his POG ass!
After all, the Marines led the largest amphibian assault the world has ever see in Europ…..oh WAIT! THE MARINES WEREN’T THERE!!!!!!
at Least the Marines know how to spell Amphibious…
No, we weren’t there, we were too busy making multiple amphibious landings in the Pacific. Nice try though
The Army did more amphibious assaults in the Pacific than the Marines though…
https://books.google.com/books?id=bYA7AAAAQBAJ&pg=PT54&lpg=PT54&dq=Army+did+more+ambiphious+landings+in+the+pacific&source=bl&ots=Cj8IiokQRu&sig=R-Gi6RNNoMmdZAcQBtCrxxy0Vuw&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjDj7a3nYjYAhUH44MKHR9JBpMQ6AEISDAF#v=onepage&q=Army%20did%20more%20ambiphious%20landings%20in%20the%20pacific&f=false
Write-up would have been a good one to read without you mentioning “Mexican mother”. Did the mother cause him to be silly? How about the father, which planet is he from? Dod he have any positive influence on him?
The list of questions goes on. Bottom lime is you’ve tipped your hand, & now it’s known that you’re biased.
It actually depends on the context, what if his father isn’t even in the picture?
prob an illegal.
Actually it serves as a sentiment that his pent-up rage had something to do with his ethnicity! You are now known for being biased because you believe this act of hatred and terror is a form of silly! This is unacceptable and he should have been court martialed! .
Piss off ya fuckin chode
Who cares what the nature of his mother is born??? Are we now inciting your own racial nonsense over a pie in the face that got out of hand??? Plz stick to the story not the fact of where people are born or from just ridiculous you ruined the whole article by putting your own racist “charm” to this.
ummmm…but you ignore the fact he said “His kid was there… that n**ga was scared of me”. Why?
@ Get real: you nailed it right on the head! Thanks.
On a 2nd note, it makes you wonder if the writer is blaming the guys grandmother as “The son of a Mexican-born mother” implies that it is the mother that is “Mexican born”. If so, what has grandma got to do with pie-throwing? It’s just sad to see the length that people go to dig up things to divide us or indirectly show their dislike for others.
Awe hell. Your millennial feelings get hurt? The only problem I see is that the rest of the squad didn’t boot stop his Mexican born ass. Dismissed bitches
It’s relevant if he’s an anchor baby, but they don’t clarify so I’d agree its poor journalism.
Why does his race matter in this issue? Can we not discuss real issues without race being mentioned? That being said i hope this ass clown gets what he deserves, sorry ass excuse for a soldier
Specialist Manuel Marquez…is not a Private.
“Specialist Manuel Marquez…is not a Private” – right – he is a POS
1st, off, this waste of DNA does not deserve to serve in my army if he cannot follow protocol and respect chain of command. Following orders is not about dominating it’s about cohesion. A tough soldier knows how to deal with a bad NCO, this is not how you do it.
Yeah, dude. You’re not out on the streets anymore. There are professional ways to go about dealing with a bad NCO if you have the proof to back it up. But judging from your character, I would just assume that you’re a shitbag.
Besides this garbage ass so called Soldier, which I would gladly put my hands on, what pissed me off the most is the writer of this post who noted that he is the son of a Mexican mother. So what you are saying is What? Wjat she has to do with this issue?
Just use youtube your video player is SHIT!
“The son of a Mexican-born mother…”
Trump was right! We need a wall unless we want to keep facing these types of issues.
#MAGA
Hey, come here. I want to tell you something.
Fuck off.
alert(“aaa”);
“Son of a Mexican born mother”…. oh and all the faces blocked out except the 2 Mexicans… yea ok
It’s funny how alot of the comments are complaining about why the article mentions mexican when the dude looks caucasian. lol. well i guess mexican and caucasian are pretty similar.
This young man isn’t a Specialist he was a Private PV2 to be exact. Who was just chaptered out of the Army for not being able to pass an APFT. The NCO who was hit wasn’t knocked out as so this piece of trash had suggested.
All of you saying the writer of the article are hilarious. The soldier mentioned in the video has a quote of him saying ni**a on Facebook, but the simple fact of mentioning he’s part Mexican triggered you? Pathetic.
Agree 100%. The level of hypocrisy is staggering.
Him saying the n-word is 100% not acceptable, and this whole article is kind of about how shitty he is. The writer mentioning his mother’s heritage comes out of nowhere and adds no relevant detail to the story. That is unless the writer believes it is a relevant detail, in which they would be revealing a race-based bias here. Just because the soldier shows some racism, doesn’t mean it’s ok for the writer to.
I had a NCO who made sexually advances towards me and I still wouldn’t have done this. This wasn’t the time or place to confront an NCO. Especially when it’s a family or company function. I prefer a dark alley without any witnesses. This was a planned assault and charges should still be done. Especially since he was bragging about his crime afterwards on social media. Civilian police should step in, at the very least the NCO should go after him for pain and suffering. This punk had his 15mins of fame, now he will have a live time of pissed of veteran’s watching his every move. He is a punk who will brag to the wrong people and will have the shit beaten out of him. There was zero value mentioning that his mother was born in Mexico either. That just a petty move and should be removed from the article.
The fuck does his mom being born in Mexico have to do with it, you racist fucking asshole? Fuck you.
Piss of you fucking chode part 2
Sgt should have told him what a coward he is.
I’m a little confused why you included “Mexican born mother”. That is just terrible journalism – you’re leaving racial undertones making the purpose of your article questionable. Yes what he did was bad, but are you going to go back and include that Burgdahl was of American born parents, that Manning was of American born parents, or that Timothy McVeigh was of American born parents.
Once you start detracting from the story with racial undertones understand the implications you make – seems like your editor needs to review stuff a little more carefully.
My understanding was that popular military served unbiased professional information for all veterans to consume.
Why les it matter where his mom was born. This was a good article until that was pointed out.
That whole paragraph was just giving back story about the man. It said his ethnic background, what city and state he graduated high school from, and talked about him joining the military. The author was not trying to be racist but give context about the individual described in the article
Wow all you fucks care about is the comment “Mexican born mother”?!? Well let’s put it simply. If his “Mexican born mother” would have raised his ass properly maybe he would not be acting this way! No I know I am going to he some shit from the EO card pulling fucks out there but I really don’t care. The real problem here is why did this shit get away with this. I would have beaten the fuck out of this worthless POS!!!! The NCO’s in my unit would have as well. His remaining days in the Army would have been nothing but a flood of 4856’s then AR 15 recommendations.
So now you are out and using your benefits for college huh? Well I bet there are some retired NCO’s out there working in the system that handles your paperwork for payment request for your college. I bet they would love to read this story and place your paperwork on the top of the trash heap over and over again?!?
“Mexican-born”+”Signal soldier”
Okay:
Let those two statements soak-in… then, link them.
Good Mexicans with clean records and heart do exist, from the… chip on this kids shoulder–11B may have been better suited to smooth out those final edges & correct his attitude.
fucking shitskin scum. burn in hell.
I’m disappointed that John Q reposted this article. Racism disguised as amateur journalism. I’ll add this to the sites I don’t ever visit again.
This is stupid… The NCO could have made that SPC respect him and taught him a better way to deal with frustrations than getting him kicked out… NCOs need to become mentors not UCMJ specialists … be a leader… I am not condoning the SPC behavior because it wasn’t professional at all, or respectful. But there had to be better ways to correct him.
I don’t think no one approved this kind of behavior from anyone, less likely from a US Army soldier. However, when the writer twist his writing style not to call him a …son of bitch, it makes the matter worst and any intelligent person can feel there is more into it. His rank was not even properly reported in the article. At the deepest of the event, it shows a lot of bias. So, I came to believe there were successions of even that lead into this and the chain of command has ignored a lot of signals (being a signal Unit – ha ha). It could of been the case of private Santiago in a FEW GOOD MEN; except that this time Santiago did react, but still get fuck. All again because of bad leadership.Things does not happen out of the blue. More investigation is needed to prevent stupid incident like that from repeating.
Every NCO in the building should have been on his ass……SFC Retired
For fuck sake, i am sure the writer was not intended for this to be racist. it is no Diff than a journalist or writer to say where a person live ie. California native, or Nevada born. he was just trying to paint the picture get off his ass. As far as the soldier white, black, yellow who gives a shit you strike an NCO you should get your shit pushed in. I don’t know how the kid made it out of the building. But seriously stop looking for every little thing and pulling the racist flag.