A specialist may have recently left the military, but he has joined the infamous ranks of the US Army’s shittiest soldiers, all without deserting his post or leaking classified information.

Specialist Manuel Marquez of the Fort Stewart’s 63rd Expeditionary Signal Battalion was caught striking his NCO on film during a unit event, hiding the act behind a friendly pie-throwing event and bragging about it later.

The son of a Mexican-born mother, Marquez graduated high school just south of Dallas, Texas before he enlisted in the US Army’s Signal branch, eventually making his way to Georgia with the 63rd.

It was during this time that he took advantage of a “pie in the face event” to use excessive force on his NCO, filming the event and titling it “I slapped the shit out of the damn Sgt.”

“[This is] the Greatest Achievement I’ve done while being in the Army,” he wrote on a repost of the video earlier this month on Facebook. “F**k all Of You..Damn Near anybody can get it.”

In the video, the NCO is seemingly knocked unconscious by the blow and onlookers watch in shock as Marquez casually walks away.

Later, he would show pride for assaulting the man in front of his family and even claimed he didn’t care about what happened. “His kid was there… that n**ga was scared of me,” he wrote.

“The guy tried to get me back and I was like “Oh, nahh, I’m not playing,” he wrote. “I got out of the military..and now I’m going to college in February with full benefits.”

It is unknown where Manuel Marquez is going to college next year, but whatever he does in life, this video is sure to follow him.

After all, the internet never forgets.