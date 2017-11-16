A man was arrested in Tennessee after police found his 9-month-old daughter dead Tuesday. He’s been charged with rape and murder.

Officers with the Clarksville Police Department responded to a medical call Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. where they discovered a 9-month-old female victim. A CPR procedure was already in process, as the victim was unconscious as officers arrived.

A release from police department spokesman Jim Knoll describes investigators’ account at the scene. “It was determined the nine month old female infant had been sexually assaulted and that a cord was wrapped around the child’s neck causing her death,” the release reads.

The infant was pronounced deceased at 9 a.m.

Officers determined the child’s father, 22-year-old Christopher Conway, of Mobile County, was responsible for the death. He was charged with aggravated assault of a child and homicide and booked into Montgomery County Jail.

The Army confirmed that Conway is an Army specialist stationed at Fort Campbell as a medic.

According to jail records at the Montgomery County Jail , Conway was given a bond of $100,000 for the rape, but no bond is currently listed for his homicide charge.

Popular Military contributed to this report

