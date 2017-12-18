A US Army veteran is stepping forward with claims that a beloved Tennessee Army National Guard Sergeant Major was playing the role of “Jody”- in a Shakespearean-esque act of betrayal that has ultimately played a role in the end of his marriage.
Earlier this year, Tennessee native and Iraq War veteran Kevin Sutton was outraged to find that Sergeant Major Darren Tracy McDow- who took over NCOIC responsibilities of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment last year- had been carrying on a long and intimate relationship with his wife since 2016.
In 2015, a retiring first sergeant, Dennis Carter accused the unit of being plagued with sub par non-commissioned officers and a commander with a toxic leadership style.
CSM McDow’s predecessor, CSM Vincent Roach, was described as “the worst excuse for a Senior NCO…his leadership is so substandard I doubt he could lead a pack of kindergartners to the the playground,” in Carter’s retirement request. He concluded his request by saying, “I hope you all die a slow, lingering, painful death, preferably the day before you receive your first retirement check, F**k you all and f**ck the 278th ACR.”
“I never served with the guy [McDow],” former 82nd Airborne infantryman Sutton clarified before continuing his interview with Popular Military. “I got out in October 2010 and he was a Command Sergeant Major when the affair started in mid-2016. He’s with the 278th ACR of the Tennessee National Guard.”
“He actually grew up in my town,” he added. “We know each other. He also knew my wife from childhood.”
According to Sutton, he was told that McDow had since been replaced by Command Sergeant Major Michael Gentry and laterally reduced to Sergeant Major, albeit not due to the affair.
Sutton found out about the affair earlier this year, after he found McDow’s belongings stuffed under the bed that he and his soon-to-be ex-wife once shared- including the Sergeant Major’s dog tags.
“I found letters, cards, a copy of his dog tags for some reason, a regimental coin and a burner phone under our mattress,” Sutton said. “I guess it’s good I found out when I did, but talk about a major Jody.”
Looking for answers, Sutton attempted to seek out McDow, but ended up finding the Sergeant Major’s scorned wife, who told him more than he wanted to know- and had documents to back up her claims.
“She informed they are going through a divorce and my wife is named in their divorce,” Sutton recalled. “[SGM McDow] admitted under oath during a deposition her lawyer did on him of the affair with my wife.”
Popular Military was provided with a plethora of evidence, including copies of court documents, written correspondence between lovers and McDow’s dog tags. In the court depositions, McDow admits contact with Sutton’s wife, including having her over on several occasions and that they were planning a life together.
Sutton claims McDow used assets from both his civilian job at Hennessy Industries and his duties in the 278th to carry out his affair with Kim Sutton.
“This guy used company time and his company phone at his civilian job to talk to my wife thousands of hours while supposedly working,” Sutton said. “He also had my wife visit him on base in Smyrna at the temporary housing when he was staying there a few nights. That’s a real good use of government assets.”
To make matters worse, McDow allegedly abandoned his actual family to pursue the relationship with Kim.
“According to his wife he, has pretty much abandoned her, has skipped out on paying the bills and has nothing to do with his kid,” Sutton said. “Once he started seeing Kim, he told Mrs. McDow -after twenty years of being together- that he never loved her or wanted anything to do with her.”
To Sutton, McDow is a personal and physical example of how someone who does not live up to Army values can still go far in the military.
“I told his unit’s CSM about it and suggested punishment, but apparently nothing can be done under UCMJ since the unit isn’t currently activated,” Sutton said. “He’s also on the National Guard Association of Tennessee Board, so I contacted them. Nothing. Looks like the Guard is going to just sweep this one under the rug, more or less.”
Despite his alleged moral shortcomings, McDow seemingly has no problems playing the part of a state hero.
“He drives around with Bronze Star vanity plates on his vehicle,” Sutton said. “You know, the meritorious award command groups give themselves for going out of country? It’s pathetic. If it doesn’t have a “Valor” device attached to it, it’s a slap in the face to soldiers who actually earned or deserved one.”
Sutton also revealed that McDow has since moved to (presumably) be closer to Kim, who is currently locked in the divorce process with the former paratrooper.
“They’re still seeing each other,” Sutton said. “He moved closer to where I live. I’m assuming he can be closer to my wife that way. I have my feelings about all of this, but I’m going to keep them to myself until this divorce is finalized.”
“If it were happening to you,” he asked, “How would you handle it?”
McDow could be punished for adultery under the Uniform Code of Military Justice but beause his unit is part of the National Guard it would have to be activated or mobilized for his personal life actions to be subject to military law.
“Article 134 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice makes criminal the act of adultery when certain legal criteria, known as “elements,” have all been met. There are three distinct elements to the crime of adultery under the UCMJ: first, a Soldier must have had sexual intercourse with someone; second, the Soldier or their sexual partner was married to someone else at the time; and third, that under the circumstances, the conduct of the Soldier was to the prejudice of good order and discipline in the armed forces or was of a nature to bring discredit upon the armed forces.”
According to the National Guard Association of Tennessee website, McDow is still serving as a Sergeant Major and maintains his position as Secretary of the Board of Trustees.
Another 278 ACR turd. What a corrupt unit! National Guard good ol’ boy system will be exposed soon enough.
As the author of the retirement letter cited in the article above, it is obvious I have no love for the 278th ACR. But the real question is, when is Governor Bill Haslam and/or GEN Lengyel at the National Guard Bureau going to see that the current leadership of the TNARNG is absolutely failing its Soldiers and Airmen? Under MG Haston’s command, there have been multiple and very public instances of this; Recruiting scandals, accusations of prostitution and COMSEC violations in Africa, field grade officers with charges of domestic violence and DUI, this current embarrassment, and the list goes on. If I were Governor Haslam and a Nashville news station showed up my budget meeting to ask why the Colonel that was passed over for General due to multiple accusations of sexual harassment and forced to retire was just named Director of Administrative Services for the State of Tennessee, there would have been some very hard questions for the TAG to answer. How much more has to happen before a long overdue change occurs? If behavior such as this we’re to happen in any other branch or service, it would have been addressed long ago. Unfortunately this is the Tennessee National Guard and it’s just business as usual.
Reduce to SGM! What a BS! We had a SMA reduce to MSG for allegations of sexual harassment and here this turd is having a relationship with this soldier wife and he still a SGM! The entire system is corrupted! Sad day for NCOs!
I been in TNARNG for several years and have not only seen this in 278th but MP BDEs as well. We have had AGRs doing this with their own Soldiers down range, Gen. Haston will not do anything. He is horrendous and the next TAG rumored to be is Gen. Cole so nothing will change, its normal day to day business with the TNARNG. 1SG Carter hit the nail on the head and it is not just the 278th. Toxic Leadership plagues the Guard down range and at home. You wonder why suicide rates are high and these kids are not the same, its not due to the combat, it is due to the toxic leadership they been involved in. The IG will not help they are just a suggestion, with no real power for change, big Army controls everything. More than 90 percent of the NG funding comes from Big Army, so regardless Gov. Haslam can only control the TAG, who is essentially the TN EMA director and is only a figure head. You want change go to your congressman and women, otherwise its the same old same old.