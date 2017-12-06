The United States Air Force has once again shown the world why no other branches take them seriously, this time with a basic trainee debacle at the local AAFES exchange.
In a live Instagram video, posted by the Exchange on December 3rd, several trainees were gathered in the Base Exchange (BX), wearing santa hats and dancing as disco lights spun and music filled the air.
“We spread some holiday cheer to trainees in USAF Basic Military Training at JBSA-Lackland Exchange,” the post read.
The trainees appear to belong to the 324th Training Squadron, which is based at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.
Unlike the nearby 341st Training Squadron (which arguably creates the most highly-disciplined four-legged warfighters on the planet), things seem to be pretty chill at the 324th Training Squadr.
Naturally, netizens on social media spared no quarter in roasting the campy display of “easy livin’,” which included an ABU-clad Santa.
“This is why everyone hates you,” Hunter Harbach posted in an image-based response.
“[Oh] boy!”, Alex Hernandez chimed in. “That’s why they send their officers to battle.”
Lackland locals also chimed in, claiming things have really gone downhill in terms of USAF basic training.
“’I’m pretty sure I see them more at the main BX doing something like this than I do actually marching around base,” Wesley Graves wrote.
Some commenters pointed out -to those that failed to listen to the AAFES employee filming the event- that the holiday event was more than a one-time event for trainees who will be stuck in basic for the holidays and would give them a chance to go shopping for their families.
Either way, the release of the footage only further expounds on the stereotype that the USAF is more “cushy corporation” than a combat-ready branch.
“I thought the softest thing in the air force was their jobs,” Alex Revilla observed. “Turns out, it’s just the people.”
At least their pilots, dogs and Special Ops guys (and gals) are up to snuff, right?
So? If they enjoy their job and are happy who should care?
Not all military members have to be misarable.
It’s shameful that Popular Military even entertained publishing this piece of slimy reporting worthy only of a publication like the National Enquirer. The only conscienable thing to do is to retract this story, fire the writer(who wont even sign their name to this piece), and apologize profusely. I can’t even believe a resource that is supposed to help all our men and women in uniform would do this. And to compare the the trainees and their BMT squadron to being beneath military working dogs is absolute sensationalistic garbage.
I went through BMT over Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years 23 years ago and even then AAFES did things like this to brighten the holidays for trainees. We were encouraged to go to these activities as a way of getting out of the training environment for a short period. AAFES and the Training Wing at Lackland should be applauded for their efforts to provide everyone, not just basic trainees, a little Christmas cheer. You’re losing my readership.
Wahhhhhhhwahhhhhhhh…Wahhhhhhhwahhhhhhhh shut up chair force.
I guess you’ve never been on Ft Jackson/Leonard Wood or NS Great Lakes during the holidays. It’s not just the Air Force who does this sort of thing.
Last I was tracking you were supposed to be miserable in training in general and particularly during basic. I dunno why this airforce guy here is so buttmad. Do they not have ball busting in the Air Force or something? Take the article as some gentle ribbing maybe? You should probably be used to this….
You do understand “Special Ops guys (and gals)” go through the same BMT right? Just because the Basic Training has this tradition of leeway for a day in December doesn’t mean that these trainees are weak. This reeks of poor and opinionated journalism (so much so the writer’s name has been expunged).
While I do agree an MTI should have been there to maintain discipline, this 8 minute is in no way a representation of an entire branch of military service, nor the character of these men.
To continue to push this narrative of “no other branches take them seriously” creates factionism in our military and a hinderance to the joint capabilities based on bias. If you are going to write an article on something like this, maybe keep your opinion out of it.
I went through basic over Thanksgiving, Christmas & New Year’s. We didn’t get special treatmen over the holidays. The gift we got was some space and it was a welcomed gift.
I went through BMT at the end of 98′ (Aug-Sep). We were about 2-3 weeks in and there was some big sporting event (Don’t remember what it was) that out TI was going to let us go watch at the Community Center if we wanted to. Collectively, the entire flight decided against this because while we knew we would have a good time for a few hours, we would ultimately be paying for it for days through extended PT, drill sessions, and the more than likely, “Tornado” Drill that would be waiting for us that evening when we returned to the Barracks. And boy did we make the right choice.. Brother and Sister flights that went got tore the hell up that night on the drill pad, their bays all got tossed, and our flight got a good night’s rest. HAHAHA! Suckers.
Hell we were not allowed anywhere near the PX in BCT. Only after the first month then allowed to go to snack bar only.