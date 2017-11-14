A San Diego Army veteran is accused of using a knife on an active duty soldier and veteran over suspicion of stolen valor.

42-year-old Marc Dominguez -who served in the Army as a Private first class from 2003 to 2004- reportedly attacked US Army veteran Edward Villalobos and his active duty friend with a knife after they questioned his “jacked up” uniform, which included green Class A’s and a Marine service cap.

“The guy got extremely hostile and pulled out his knife twice on us. We told him, ‘If you’re going to threaten us, come out here and threaten us like a man,'” said Army veteran Edward Villalobos, whose friend is active duty.

Villalobos and a fellow soldier questioned the authenticity of the man’s alleged service, presumably because he was wearing the uniform incorrectly.

Dominguez -who only served about a year in the infantry- became angry and stabbed the men.

According to 10News, a pedicab driver who witnessed the incident flagged down a police officer, resulting in Dominguez’s arrest.

Former Army Staff Sergeant Robert Paladino claims he had seen Dominguez in the uniform two weeks prior to the attack.

Paladino said, “I confronted him. I asked him, ‘Hey, are you in the military?’ Maybe he was an actor, maybe it was Halloween…Then, he came out and told me, ‘Yeah, I’m a soldier in the Army.'”

Paladino did not think very highly of Dominguez, who -despite telling the truth about his short service- clearly had little respect for his uniform.

“I was in the Army for 7 years. When you’re in for that long, you can tell instantly when something is out of place like that,” Paladino said. “He just rolled with it and lied to my face… that was completely disgusting,” Paladino added.

While the Pentagon confirmed Dominguez’s service it is to be noted that he only served from February 2003 to August 2004 and was awarded only three ribbons during his term- the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Paladino is glad that Dominguez -who is currently being held on $30,000 bail- is off the street and chastised him for his behavior.

“Civilians around here, they treat military with a lot of respect, so when someone takes advantage of that and uses it for their own advantage, it bothers me,” Paladino said.

