Controversy abounds as a woman berates a veteran and his service dog at a restaurant, cursing and shoving her way into internet infamy.
In under three minutes, a woman absolutely destroyed whatever good reputation she had as she went into angry hysterics, getting in the faces of both the handler and the dog, citing the well-behaved working animal’s presence as she called the animal dirty and called for segregation of those with disabilities from those without.
“It’s nasty to me,” the woman screamed, aggressively waving her hands in the faces of employees and bystanders alike. “There should be a separate section for a f***ing animal!”
Despite several people attempting to step in and intervene, it was the veteran who discouraged them from stepping into the woman’s line of fire as she attempted to get into a physical altercation.
“What are you gonna do?!” the woman pressed aggressively towards another woman attempting to defend the veteran. “Nothing! So shut the hell up!”
When told she could leave, she referred to one of the patrons as a “whore” and began waving her hands in the camera holder’s face.
Finally, the woman’s male partner -who is presumably the biggest victim in this scenario- finally manages to get her to move towards the door before a Jerry Springer brawl broke out.
“Record me!” she shrieked. “I don’t care. Like I said, it’s disgusting to have an animal inside of a public restaurant.”
“GET HER OUT,” a rotund man, presumably the manager or a friend of the veteran, finally says. “GET HER OUT, NOW!”
“Don’t do it,” the veteran pleaded, holding the man back. “Don’t do it.”
“This is beneath us,” the cameraman said, agreeing with the veteran.
Finally, the woman leaves, presumably demanding footage of the incident while out of the camera’s earshot.
“We have it on tape, you can request it, bi**h,” one woman said as she slammed the door and locked it.
The service dog, which resembled a Great Dane and had the name “JP” on the vest that identified him as a PTSD dog, exhibited excellent behavior during the incident and did not become aggressive, despite being screamed at by the hysterical woman that was so offended by him.
Under law by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a service animal is defined as a dog that has been individually trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability.”
“The task(s) performed by the dog must be directly related to the person’s disability,” the government website added.
Locations such as restaurants are generally designated as areas protected under the ADA guidelines, particularly in regard to Service Animals, which are not to be confused with Emotional Support Animals.
If there is anything to take away from this scenario, it would likely be summed up in the words of Mark Twain: “The more I learn about people, the more I like my dog.
