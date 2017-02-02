A US Military convoy spotted flying a Donald Trump flag as they passed through Kentucky on Sunday has been identified as belonging to an East Coast-based Navy Special Warfare Group.

The video -which has garnered national attention on social media- was shot outside Louisville, Kentucky, and shows several Humvees in a convoy (HMMWV), with the lead vehicle flying a “TRUMP” flag.

The woman who posted the video, Carole Puryear, seemed to be offended by the convoy’s presence on the highway, or the flag being flown. After the convoy passed her vehicle, she floored her vehicle to intercept their convoy, saying, “what is really happening here?”

“Oh, I guess we are cutting people off,” she added. “Is that what we’re doing? Great. You’ve got to be kidding me.”

Military officials have identified the vehicles as belonging to Naval Special Warfare Group 2, which is the umbrella group that the SEALs and their support units operate under.

Naval Special Warfare Group 2 spokesperson Lieutenant Jacqui Maxwell reported that nearby Fort Knox is a spot routinely used by NSW units.

“The convoy were service members assigned to an East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit driving vehicles while transiting between two training locations,” Maxwell told ABC News.

Maxwell went on to say that an investigation has been launched to determine the nature of the flag’s display, which is a breach of military conduct due to the political nature of the flag.

“Defense Department and Navy regulations prescribe flags and pennants that may be displayed as well as the manner of display,” said Maxwell. “The flag shown in the video was unauthorized.”





Maxwell stressed that the NSW units are comprised of more than just the SEAL units, so there is a possibility that the occupants were support staff and not members of a SEAL team.

The spokesperson went on to say that the command involved will “make a disposition decision as to the appropriate administrative or disciplinary action” if it is determined that the convoy’s display constitutes punishable misconduct.

