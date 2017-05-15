It started as a late-night visit to IHOP, but it ended in tragedy when an Air Force veteran died defending a woman being beaten by her ex-boyfriend.

Devin Wilson, of Memphis, was killed in the early hours of Mothers Day defending a complete stranger. According to FOX 13, she was allegedly being choked and beaten by her ex-boyfriend at the restaurant in Whitehaven, Tenn.

The woman survived the attack — Wilson, 27, was no so fortunate.

“He had a big heart, and it was his big heart that unfortunately led him to his death bed,” Katina Rounds, Devin’s mother, tells FOX 13. “I wasn’t surprised when they said he was trying to help somebody — a woman being attacked.”

FOX 13 reports the Air Force vet died being a hero and said Wilson’s father said Devin died being a man.

Instead of celebrating with her outgoing middle son on Sunday, his mother was grieving his death.

Rounds tells FOX 13 it’s hard to tell Wilson’s children the last conversation they had with their dad — is the last conversation they’ll ever have with him.

“Having to come here and explain to his six-year-old child that sees everybody here and sees people crying and she keep saying, ‘Tina what’s wrong with everybody?’ And we’re waiting on her mom to get here so we can tell her she’s never going to see her daddy again alive,” Rounds tells FOX 13. “The last conversation she had with him was the last conversation she will ever have. How would anyone feel? But unfortunately so many people are dealing with that every day.”

FOX 13 reports Memphis Police are actively searching for the suspect who is still at large.

“He just didn’t have to kill my baby. He didn’t have to kill him. Every day we hear on the news about gunfire … somebody getting shot … somebody shooting. It’s just such a norm,” Rounds tells FOX 13. “Nowadays, people put such low value on life itself. They’re taking lives as if they are stepping on a bug.”

FOX 13 reports a security guard was also shot but did not die from his injuries.

