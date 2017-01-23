In a new, English documentary, Amber Hilberling is heard proclaiming her innocence in the death of her husband.

Hilberling, whose husband Josh died when she pushed him out of their apartment window 25 floors up following an altercation, maintained that she was acting in self defense in the documentary, which was filmed before she took her own life in 2016.

Hilberling, 25, from Oklahoma, is featured in the documentary titled, Women Who Kill, which reveals the shocking stories of female prisoners who were driven to murder.

A story published by The Daily Mail, reflects back to when the 5ft 5-tall prisoner describes the moments leading up to 6ft 6-tall Air Force Veteran Josh’s death, and how the pair argued and he attacked her, before she retaliated by pushing him.

The documentary looks back at then 19-year-old Hilberling’s trial, and includes chilling original CCTV footage of her admitting to her grandmother that she had pushed her husband out of the window.

In the documentary, she looks back at the situation and says things could have turned out much different if they weren’t married at such a young age.

“I’ve never tried to make it sound like he is the big bad wolf and I’m little Red Riding Hood that is running for her life, it wasn’t like that,” she says in the film.

“We were both young and, we were both selfish in our emotions because we were young, and I think if it had happened later on in life when we were both a little bit more grown up, I think it would have been happily ever after.”

In a story published by Tulsa World in Feb. 2016, Hiberling told CBS’ Dr. Phil she called her husband a coward moments before she pushed him to his death.

“He reached out and grabbed me. And I was pregnant. And he didn’t care,” Hilberling said. She went on to say that when he did so, “I pushed him off me. The window wasn’t supposed to happen.”

Hilberling, who married Josh when she at 18, was seven months pregnant when she was sentenced. Her mother Rhonda now cares for her son Levi, five. He appears in the program and regularly visited Amber along with her mother, before she hanged herself in her cell at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center, in Oklahoma.

At the time of her death, Hilberling was serving a 25-year prison sentence for her husband’s murder. Sources at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center ruled her death a suicide, stating she hung herself in her cell at the facility.

According to the story published by Daily Mail, one third of the world’s female prison population is in America, with 5,000 of them serving time for murder.

The English documentary looks at what pushes ordinary women to commit an act of violence.

Katherine Casey, author and journalist says, “Women almost never kill a stranger, in 99.9 percent of the time, the woman has a relationship with the victim.”

