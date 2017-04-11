ALBANY, N.Y. — A West Point cadet has been convicted of distributing prescription drugs and has been dismissed from the U.S. Army.

Tevin Long, of Richmond, Texas, was sentenced to 30 days confinement during his court martial proceedings on Monday. He also was ordered to forfeit any pay or allowances he received for selling the painkiller oxycodone and the anti-anxiety drug alprazolam.

Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

Long had been on administrative leave since the investigation began last year into drug dealing at the storied military academy on New York’s Hudson River. Six other cadets also have been charged in the probe.

Five of the students are on administrative leave until the superintendent decides their punishment. Long was a senior expecting to graduate but was referred to military court for court-martial last month with another senior, Christopher Monge, according to The Journal News.

Long was a defensive back for the Army’s football team from 2013 to 2015, playing in every game his last season.

“Cadet Long’s behavior is inconsistent with the values of the military academy,” the academy’s spokeswoman said in a statement issued Monday evening. “The actions in this case were found to be in violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and the standards of conduct in the U.S. Army.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report