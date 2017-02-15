A Desert Storm veteran, a psychologist and an Italian filmmaker have joined forces to create a documentary about the amazing bond between US war veterans and rescued wolves that have been afflicted with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Titled The War In Between, the documentary is a film focusing on the bond between rescued feral wolves and combat veterans who suffer from PTSD as they engage in a “Back to Nature” therapy that allows both parties to trust and heal.

The healing takes place at the Lockwood Animal Rescue Center (LARC) in Frazier Park, California. Here, surrounded by nature and a mountain backdrop, veterans and wolves work together to fight fear and depression in what is the first-ever documented case of cross-species simultaneous therapy.

The program was founded by Desert Storm Veteran Matt Simmons and Psychologist Lorin Linder, who teamed up with Italian filmmaker Riccardo Ferraris to film The War In Between for over one year.

“The veterans working in the Sanctuary get all the wolves’ depression, because they have the same thing,” Psychologist Lindner said in a press release. “The trust is crucial: after the shock of a war, soldiers realize that they can have a pure connection, because having a relationship with an animal is having a relationship.”

The film is currently scheduled to premier in May of 2017, with an Indiegogo campaign to assist with post-production and release.

Much like veterans, wolves are a species threatened by an ever-changing environment. Once one of the most common mammals found in the North American wild, the majestic animals now cover only about 1/3 of their former territories and only about 3% of the continental United States, with the worldwide population of wolves dropping 99 percent.

The War In Between will tell a story never before seen -let alone implemented on a large scale- that is sure to delight veterans and animal lovers alike.

