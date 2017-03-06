Violence erupted for the second time in a month during demonstrations in the California city of Berkeley on Saturday. The demonstration was supposed to be a pro-Trump rally but ended with at least seven injuries and at least ten arrests.

Berkeley is a famously liberal community and was the scene (UC Berkley campus) of a violent protest last month, which caused Milo Yiannopoulos -the former Breitbart writer- to cancel his scheduled speaking event.

The “March 4 Trump” rally, one of several held across the country, began at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park about 2 p.m in Berkeley on Saturday, according to the LA Times.

After only several blocks of marching, the Trump supporters were met by a group of counter-demostrators, and fights broke out during the clash.

At least two people, with their faces covered up, could be seen on video -posted to Twitter- trying to set fire to an American flag.

Normal Americans HATE the violent left as they burn another flag at #Berkeley…

pic.twitter.com/YIlbF6qszP — Journalism Is Dead (@TheDailyBail) March 5, 2017

During a video of the flag burning, a man can be heard screaming through a mega phone, “look at BPD (Berkeley Police Deparment) f*cking up over there.” People nearer to the flag burning can be heard saying, “f*ck the flag” and “this country sucks ass.”

During a verbal altercation at the protest, a group of Trump supporters were pepper sprayed -one of which was an elderly man identified as Jim Templeton– by counter protesters.

Another man, who has yet to be identified, displayed serious intestinal fortitude after being targeted in the same pepper spray attack. While suffering from the intense pain and disorientation pepper spray causes, the man showed a considerate care for the US flag by keeping it from laying on the ground.

According to the US flag code, “the flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise.” The man, seemingly knowing the flag code and proper flag etiquette, held the flag firmly to his chest as he laid down in pain.

Elderly Trump supporter rallies for Free Speech & Unity.

Gets pepper sprayed by violent leftists.

This is California.#Berkeley #March4Trump pic.twitter.com/PsBvqDK3eG — Alex 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) March 4, 2017

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.