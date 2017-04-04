Navy SEALs stage an anti-terrorist mission on the lawn of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club on Monday, April 3, 2017, that took place during a fundraiser for the Navy SEALs Museum and Foundation.

Rick Kaiser, a former SEAL who earned a Silver Star during the famous mission portrayed in “Black Hawk Down” is the executive director of the Museum.

“If God forbid that you’re hurt and wounded in active duty, we take care of them and that’s our job,” said Kaiser to WPTV.

The fundraiser raised more than $1.5 million for the foundation and museum located in Fort Pierce, Florida.