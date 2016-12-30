Video: Scenes of the Iraqi Special Forces in the process of liberating a neighborhood east of Mosul from ISIS on Thursday morning.

MOSUL , Iraq — Iraq’s Special Forces are continuing to push back Islamic State militants in the eastern sector of Mosul .

Friday’s fighting in the Quds neighborhood came a day after Iraqi forces broke a two-week lull in fighting to stage a multi-pronged offensive in eastern Mosul east of the Tigris River.

The latest push, aided by airstrikes and artillery from a U.S.-led coalition, is taking place under clear and sunny skies.