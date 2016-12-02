Dozens of protesters ordered security forces to “disperse and halt their complicity in the crimes against humanity” at an Air Force base in southern Nevada last month.

On November 10, activists blocked the main gate to Creech Air Force Base, impeding early morning Air Force commute traffic. Activists called upon base personnel to “stand down” or “assist” in the arrest of Commander Col. Case Cunningham for “crimes against humanity.”

Creech Air Force base is home to the 432nd Wing and 432nd Air Expeditionary Wing which are dedicated to unmanned aircraft systems.

During the protest, the activists ordered military personnel to “disperse immediately” and to “stop being complicit in the crimes against humanity being committed at the base.”

While carrying a large banner that read “SHUT DOWN CREECH,” five activists attempted to walk into the base.

As the protesters approached the trespassing boundary line they were immediately arrested by Las Vegas police who stood in front of the Air Force security forces.

According to the activists, all of the protesters were released from jail by the end of the day.

Christian Stalberg, Joseba Zulaika, Linda Sartor, and Toby Blomé were among those arrested. Stalberg was arrested in 2007 for re-enacting a shooting incident in Baghdad during a protest outside the headquarters of the security contracting company formerly known as Blackwater.

