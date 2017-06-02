A 22-year-old veteran who had to drive three hours with a collapsed lung to arrive at a VA hospital because he had no insurance is no longer facing such a dismal situation.

Air Force veteran Jacob Mitchell was admitted into the ICU at the Audie Murphy Memorial Veterans Affairs Hospital -the closest VA hospital to his home in Del Rio- over Memorial Day weekend.

“I told them I had chest pain and they immediately got me back to the ER and started running tests,” he told DENS5.

Mitchell traveled to this hospital with his girlfriend but she was forced to leave to go back to work on Memorial Day. Mitchell’s mother, who resides in Ohio, wanted to travel to San Antonio to be there for her son, but had just lost her job.

After Mitchell told the local news he was worried no one would be around to make decisions about his care if his condition deteriorates, veterans and the local community showered him and his family with support.

So far, more than 300 people have raised more than $15,000 to bring his mom to Texas. Mitchell was surprised in person by veteran social media celebrity Drew Hernandez, who operates “A Combat Veteran,” in the hospital. According to Hernandez, so many veterans showed up to support Mitchell the hospital made visitors wait, only allowing five people to visit at a time.

“A ton of people have been showing up all day to see him offering support,” Hernandez wrote. I think more importantly he was really surprised how the community came together quickly to support him.

Mitchell’s mother, Andrea, provided the following statement to express her gratitude:

“I want to THANK each and EVERY ONE of you for the love and support and donations that you have given and shown to Jake and our family. Without each of you I wouldn’t be able to be by my son’s side. To see that our goal as beyond surpassed what we ever thought. It is going to help me to stay with my son for hopefully as long as he needs, pay his bills while he’s not able to work, and in the end help us pay some of it forward. I can’ wait to be in Texas tomorrow. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!

