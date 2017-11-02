A Marine who proudly served his country during the Vietnam war was murdered during a robbery attempt in Detroit on Wednesday evening.

75-year-old James Haller Jr. is a retired General Motors plant worker and was managing the auto-parts store just to stay busy during his retirement, according to his family.

Two women entered the store and demanded that one of the shoppers get on the ground, a 20-year-old witness, and demanded money from the store’s cashier. The cashier complied but as the robbers were leaving the store, Haller emerged from the back of the store.

Police stated that one of the robbers noticed Haller and opened fire on him, shooting him in the head, according to CBS.

The suspects then fled the scene in a burgundy-colored Chevy Suburban SUV with a passenger side, broken-out back window covered with plastic.

Haller was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Everybody over there in the neighborhood knew him. Everybody knew him over there, Broadstreet. Everybody knew him from Joy Road to Collingwood. Everybody knew my dad,” Haller’s daughter said. “They called him Big Diego. That’s his name, that’s what everybody called him.”

The suspects are described as a short, heavy-set black female and a 5’8″ black female.

“I know somebody somewhere knows who them girls are. I know y’all know who they are,” Haller said. “Somebody knows who did this to my daddy. And I just ask for y’all to turn them in.”

