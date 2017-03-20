PARIS — Video of a suspected Islamic extremist at Paris ‘ Orly airport shows a soldier caught by surprise when an attacker drops a shopping bag and grabs her from behind.

The Associated Press has obtained security footage of Saturday’s attack, which caused panic and shut down the French capital’s second-biggest airport. It shows the attacker grabbing the soldier around the shoulders as her companion patrols slightly ahead. The attacker, Ziyed Ben Belgacem, was shot dead within three minutes during a standoff with the companion and another soldier .

The footage shows him trying to wrestle away the first soldier’s gun, but he was killed before he could fire the weapon.

Authorities say Belgacem, a 39-year-old Frenchman, had a long criminal record of drug and robbery offences. No one was injured at the airport.