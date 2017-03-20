— Video of a suspected Islamic extremist at ‘ Orly airport shows a caught by surprise when an attacker drops a shopping bag and grabs her from behind.
The Associated Press has obtained security footage of Saturday’s attack, which caused panic and shut down the French capital’s second-biggest airport. It shows the attacker grabbing the around the shoulders as her companion patrols slightly ahead. The attacker, Ziyed Ben Belgacem, was shot dead within three minutes during a standoff with the companion and another .
The footage shows him trying to wrestle away the first gun, but he was killed before he could fire the weapon.
Authorities say Belgacem, a 39-year-old Frenchman, had a long criminal record of drug and robbery offences. No one was injured at the airport.
