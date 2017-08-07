The Air Force’s Mortuary Affairs Operations at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware has released a video of the dignified transfer of the remains of Army Sgt. Jonathon Michael Hunter and Spc. Christopher Michael Harris.

Hunter, of Columbus, Indiana, and Harris, of Jackson Springs, were killed earlier this week when their convoy was attacked with an improvised explosive device south of Kandahar, Afghanistan.

The two paratroopers were assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

The soldiers were returned home on Friday. A memorial service is scheduled for them in Afghanistan next week.

