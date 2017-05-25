The A-10 is here to stay in a big way, so what better way to celebrate than to hold a party?

That’s pretty much what happened on Monday, when thirty A-10Cs from the 23rd Wing showed up together on the runway at Georgia’s Moody Air Force Base, conducting a “surge” exercise to show the unit can easily deploy a lot of shark-faced flying guns at a moment’s notice.

While the A-10s were the stars of the “elephant walk” show, several HH-60G Pave Hawks and HC-130J Combat King IIs showed up for the party as well, showing that the US Air Force can deliver some serious ground punishment with a single phone call, if need be.

