A group of veterans in Texas were surprised to find out a man, whom they thought was a Marine veteran was really a wanted criminal who never served.

Dustin Batson -an eight year Marine Corps veteran- was approached by David Roberson who was asking for financial help from “fellow veterans.” Baston owns a local restaurant in College Station and said it was not uncommon for veterans to seek him out for employment, so he did not find anything suspect.

Even the Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Neller stopped by The West End Elixir Company last month.

Baston hired Roberson but was forced to terminate his employment shortly after. It wasn’t until a veterans organization called Batson about Roberson that he began to question whether he served or not. Baston discovered Roberson was actually in prison for sexual assault during the time he claimed to have served. It was at this time, Batson formed a group to confront Roberson, according to KBTX.

The veterans drove to Houston to confront Roberson, where he was arrested due to outstanding warrants for lying to police, theft, and theft of a firearm.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.