A DOD board has voted unanimously to recommend a policy change that would extend online shopping privileges to all honorably discharged vets.

Until now, those privileges were only available to active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard personnel, retirees, veterans who are 100 percent disabled and immediate family members.

If this change takes effect however– possibly by Veteran’s Day 2017– then service members who were honorably discharged would have access to the online stores. They would not, however, have access to brick-and-mortar facilities located on military installations, according to Military Times.

These exchanges, which operate as discount department stores for the military community, currently serve only about 10% of our nation’s vets.

Back in 2014, Army and Air Force Exchange Service CEO Tom Shull proposed the idea to extend the privileges as a way to provide a ‘modest benefit’ to vets who didn’t serve long enough to retire from the military. Shull says that group includes a number who have served multiple tours in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Analysts say, if the online shopping is extended to all vets, the exchanges could take in four times the amount of money. An increase in profits would generate more funds for the service’s morale, welfare and recreation programs, the Times article stated.

© 2016 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.