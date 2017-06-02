Many veterans and their families are crying foul as a controversial veteran’s non-profit organization has teamed up with an equally controversial music artist.

The brouhaha arose from a video on the Wounded Warrior Project’s Facebook page, in which Perry announced she was partnering with the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) and expressed her excitement in doing so.

“I’m just so interested in you guys,” she said, “And excited to become and ally and a partner.”

Once regarded as one of the premier non-profits for veterans (thanks to excellent marketing and brand recognition), the WWP came under fire when ex-employees and watchdog groups reported that much of the money donated went to pretty much everyone but wounded warriors, with significant sums going to executive salaries, promotional items and other side expenses. In 2014, WWP CEO Steven Nardizzi made $473,000 in compensation.

Following a regime shuffle and expensive ad campaigns to improve their image, the WWP now faces the possibility of more scrutiny for bringing Katy Perry on board, who has come under fire for her post-Manchester “No borders, no barriers, let’s co-exist” comments during an interview.

In addition to her comment on the Manchester attack, Perry has shown she is more than willing to get political, expressing firm opposition to the Commander and Chief as well as supporting several anti-military politicians.

With that said, Perry took the time on Memorial Day to honor the fallen and discuss her new role with WWP, as evidenced by her Instagram post:

“Memorial Day is always a powerful reminder to put aside our small daily concerns and petty grievances, and allow ourselves to be humbled by the magnitude of the sacrifices made for us by our Veterans and their families,” she said. “I am continually grateful to all our men and women in service now, and the job they do—day in and out, often far from home and loved ones—protecting our freedom. I bow my head and my heart, and I thank them. ‘The greatest casualty is being forgotten’ is the motto of the Wounded Warrior Project, and I encourage you to make any contribution you can whether it be monetary, your time or simply spreading the word. There are several other organizations that provide different services for our veterans and their families, check them out below today and see which one touches your heart.”

However, not everyone is buying it, with many critics publicly decrying the perfect storm of Perry and the WWP.

“I appreciate any support and recognition for our wounded warriors,” one Facebook user wrote on the Wounded Warrior Project’s post about Perry’s involvement. “However, Katy Perry sends mixed messages with her support for anti-military politicians that tout social experimentation of our armed forces as well as weakening them through insane budget cuts.”

“Katy Perry has no respect for what our troops fight for,” another commenter wrote. “Her remarks after the Manchester attack prove that. This is just proof WWP doesn’t care about veterans anymore. That’s not including all the mishandled funds.”

