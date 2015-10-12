Last week two veterans confronted an overweight man, dressed as a Marine, rucking in front of their office building in Kansas City, MO. According to the veterans the fake Marine claimed he was a veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq before the camera was turned on. The veteran who did most of the confronting also stated, ” Looking back I would of handled it differently but being that I was at my place of employment I chose to walk the other way. Please if you know this guy, let him know he needs to remove the uniform.”