Last week two veterans confronted an overweight man, dressed as a Marine, rucking in front of their office building in Kansas City, MO. According to the veterans the fake Marine claimed he was a veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq before the camera was turned on. The veteran who did most of the confronting also stated, ” Looking back I would of handled it differently but being that I was at my place of employment I chose to walk the other way. Please if you know this guy, let him know he needs to remove the uniform.”
do you even lift bro, what a douch bag
Can the law be called for this now? I don’t know why these think it is ok to wear a uniform that does not belong them. These Marines did a good job not loosing thier temper, but something has got to be done to make posers get fined for this.
Gage mooney. Look here if a man wears something that he knows not be wearing he is in the wrong . We wore that uniform in pride an honor . An to be called marines . But for some fat fuck like him to say he was is a disgrace . He lied not only to the other marines but to him self . I wore that uniform high an proud an I will always be faithful to the marine Corp . An I would do that to someone I saw posing as a fake marine in a damn heart beat . Like everyone say it’s honor to be a marine an to have the title as a marine . He doesn’t
You do understand it is not illegal to wear this stuff right? Anyone can wear the uniform as long there isn’t any medals or patches. The uniform itself is fully legal to wear It isn’t false valor. If he was wearing a dress uniform with medals and patches and talking to people as if he was a marine all day, then that would be false valor.
The fuck bro. We don’t wear our Cammie’s in civvies population and no Marine would ever look like Motard piece of shit like that. It’s disgrace
Fat fuck; he’s one of the worst I’ve seen on these pages!!!
Almost forgot a marine coming out of boot camp would not be that fat . Just saying . I’ve had friends die over there . I’ve watched men die next to me this fuck had no rite I’m behind these guys 100% .
Well an for start he would have gotten the location of the boot camp rite the first time . An two he could have provided proof of id . So my thoughts are I would have kicked his ass for it .
Hes not even a Marine pog….lol
I am U.S. Marine, I work to expose Valor Vultures all the time. This kind of grabasstic nonsense with a video camera does honor to nothing. Some pudgy kid in camo pants and pack from WalMart gets confronted by two veterans so they can have their 15 seconds of fame? Neither one of them impress me much. There is an epidemic of fake and embellishing veterans in this country. Try confronting one that is using their false claims of daring do to get VA benefits, fraudulent loans, put it on the Resume for a job, start a fake charity, or use some super killer nonsense story to terrorize some woman. How about confronting some clown on his motorcycle all covered in patches, badges and pins that never served a day. Nah, probably not going to see either one of them do that. I have and will continue to, it is not what you do that makes the most difference, it is the manner in which you do it that does. SSgt, USMC, Parris Island 1977, Plt 1053, Beirut 1984, pull a stunt like that in front of me and you will have more than some punk kid to contend with. Semper Fi.
Marines aren’t soliders there marines ….lol that’s army shit…
Honestly who cares? These two guys harrassing a man walking up the sidewalk are bullies picking on a weaker man. Before you start with your comments toward me I am retired from the Army.
This fake crumb needed a severe beat down…
He is a fat liar, he did not earn it
No active duty Marine would ever look that unsat.
Not that I think he’s telling the truth, but… Parris Island IS in Beaufort, SC
I will say Parris Island is in Beaufort SC, but this POS is no way no how a Marine, I Lived on PI, I was never a Marine, but raised as a Marine. I had the metal of what it takes to be a Marine, I still wish I had been a Marine. A Gunny gave me and honary Eagle Globe and Ancor, even though I was in the MCJROTC I did not accept it. I did not earn it. I ran every confandance course on PI, and did well. I would like to thank all of you guys fighting for the “honor” that it takes to become a brother and a Marine.
Nice job of hassling a homeless guy, semper fi or whatever.