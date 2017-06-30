A US Marine veteran in Ensley, Alabama, proved he still has what it takes to handle a crisis when he opened fire on two armed men- who just so happened choose the wrong victim in what he calls a “robbery gone good.”



Veteran Fred Pickett and his friend were chatting in a vehicle outside of his house Wednesday evening when two individuals approached his vehicle.

“I’m watching them through the windshield,” he recounted, describing the men as clad in black and acting suspiciously. “There’s nowhere for me to go… I’m exposed.”



When the first suspect turned to face Pickett, he raised his shirt, exposing a firearm.



“Once I clearly see that he has a gun in his hand,” he said, “Before he had a chance to point it at me, I started firing at him first.”



Pickett got off about five shots, in capacitating the first suspect. The second suspect managed to flee the scene.



While Pickett did not want to show his face, he isn’t particularly worried about retaliation.



“He’s welcome to come by anytime,” he said. “Either he was going to carjack me or rob me. I wasn’t going to give him the opportunity…Threat neutralized.”

Pickett served four years in the Marine Corps and is licensed to carry a sidearm in Alabama. He was cleared of all charges by law enforcement.

According to WVTM13, when asked if he had anything to say to his assailants, he replied, “Why yes I do. It’s a robbery gone good!”

