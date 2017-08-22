A US Marine veteran fighting stage three cancer in Texas was allegedly hauled off by police after he “overstayed his welcome.”
According to a Facebook post by Marine veteran Blake LeRay Beltz on Sunday, he was arrested for trespassing in a hospital room he claims he was assigned to.
“I was laying in my bed listening to music with my headphones on,” he wrote. “My door was locked and they almost broke the door down!”
The police asked him to put his hands up and demanded to know why he was in the hospital room.
They asked me what I was doing here and I said the VP Director of the hospital put me in this room last month until my treatment is over in 2 weeks. He told me the AOD [Admitting Officer of the Day] said you need to move.”
While Blake was not available for questioning, his Facebook account indicates he had a feeding tube surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy treatment at the North Texas VA hospital during the first week of August.
According to a GoFundMe page for Blake, he was diagnosed with Stage 3 Laryngeal (throat) Cancer on June 13. The page states the VA’s first plan for treatment “is to undergo intense radiation & chemo treatment at the Dallas VA for 6 weeks…fitting him with a feeding tube into his stomach because his salivary glands will not be able to produce saliva needed to swallow & eat.”
When Blake tried to explain to the police he was not only assigned to the room but too weak to move, the police demanded he get up and leave.
“The officer said ‘since you have a lot of energy to argue with us you can get your stuff and move now,’” he claimed. “I just sat there in disbelief. I told him I have stage 3 cancer and don’t have the energy to move my stuff right now. I also showed him my feeding tube & said I’m exhausted from recently feeding myself.”
The officer forced Beltz to stand up, claiming he was resisting. He was cuffed and taken to the AOD, leaving handcuff marks on his wrists for over an hour-and-a-half.
According to the post, the officers did not give their badge numbers or names.
Popular Military reached out to the North Texas VA healthcare system, who declined to comment on the grounds of patient privacy.
“Due to the Privacy Act of 1974 and Exemption 6-5 U.S.C. 552 (b)(6), the VA North Texas Health Care System does not provide commentary on individuals,” VANTHCS Public Affairs spokesman Jeffrey Clapper responded via e-mail.
Details will be added as more information is uncovered.
This is a good time for the current Dire tor of the VA to investigate.
MISTREATMENT OF A MILITARY MAN!!! WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU MONSTERS?
there’s not enough info to make a decision on what happened
So they call the police because he’s not supposed to be there, which means he’s no longer a patient, yet when questioned, the VA can’t comment because of patient confidentiality. How convenient.
You do not have to be in the hospital to be considered a patient. Also, in the hospital or not, they cannot divulge any information from a person’s records.
Check HIPPA, it really ties hands. Can’t say much of anything to anyone for any reason.
“Popular Military reached out to the North Texas VA healthcare system, who declined to comment on the grounds of patient privacy.”
so he was a patient!!!! heads need to roll…..get a lawyer.
Follow up details?
This is why after 45 years since my separation from the Corps I will not go to a VA hospital.
Something smells here. Is there something we don’t know ? My own experience with the VA is positive. For years I had them for a customer, I was a Computer specialist and the people I worked with at the Gainesville, Fl VA hospital were absolutely first class.
This why I almost always refuse to go to VA until they cut off my medication or something. Horrible.
Just want to interject on this one. My wife is a med. tech at VA-Dallas. This guy is not giving the whole truth. He was not assigned the room for 6 weeks, his treatment plan was for 6 weeks. He was an outpatient, but rather than go home after his first treatment, he just stayed in the treatment room. The room wasn’t needed, so he was left in there. After a long, long period of time, the hospital finally forced him out when space became an issue with incoming patients needing to be lodged.
Sounds like your wife just violated some HIPAA laws.
sounds like you down understand HIPAA laws.
So you wife is discussing patients with you? Is that a violation of the HIPAA Law? Trust me that is BS the VA is full of it. They are not going to let someone stay there for weeks and not let then leave. So how did he get his food and he was on a feeding tube? See what a fabricator you are and how stupid you sound? Go kick rocks!
I agree there’s to many holes in this story and unanswered questions to make a unbiased response.
Blake has responded on his personal Facebook post to questions regarding his story.
The VA must be held accountable.
someone is about to get fired …….
You have to be stone stupid if you trust the VA..
I have survived 6 Agent Orange related cancers and sicknesses but NEVER went to the VA, if I had went there they would have killed me.
The VA needs to be privatized and it’s hospitals tore down to the ground. We Americans would save billions of dollars on the money they waste and our American Veterans Heroes would not be dying by the thousands needlessly every day
If you go to the VA get the hell away from them and use your Medicare…….
The Privacy Act protects the VA rather than the veteran so that is why we have too many cover ups.
Hand cuff marks….hahahaha