A US Marine veteran fighting stage three cancer in Texas was allegedly hauled off by police after he “overstayed his welcome.”

According to a Facebook post by Marine veteran Blake LeRay Beltz on Sunday, he was arrested for trespassing in a hospital room he claims he was assigned to.

“I was laying in my bed listening to music with my headphones on,” he wrote. “My door was locked and they almost broke the door down!”

The police asked him to put his hands up and demanded to know why he was in the hospital room.

They asked me what I was doing here and I said the VP Director of the hospital put me in this room last month until my treatment is over in 2 weeks. He told me the AOD [Admitting Officer of the Day] said you need to move.”

While Blake was not available for questioning, his Facebook account indicates he had a feeding tube surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy treatment at the North Texas VA hospital during the first week of August.

According to a GoFundMe page for Blake, he was diagnosed with Stage 3 Laryngeal (throat) Cancer on June 13. The page states the VA’s first plan for treatment “is to undergo intense radiation & chemo treatment at the Dallas VA for 6 weeks…fitting him with a feeding tube into his stomach because his salivary glands will not be able to produce saliva needed to swallow & eat.”

When Blake tried to explain to the police he was not only assigned to the room but too weak to move, the police demanded he get up and leave.

“The officer said ‘since you have a lot of energy to argue with us you can get your stuff and move now,’” he claimed. “I just sat there in disbelief. I told him I have stage 3 cancer and don’t have the energy to move my stuff right now. I also showed him my feeding tube & said I’m exhausted from recently feeding myself.”

The officer forced Beltz to stand up, claiming he was resisting. He was cuffed and taken to the AOD, leaving handcuff marks on his wrists for over an hour-and-a-half.

According to the post, the officers did not give their badge numbers or names.

Popular Military reached out to the North Texas VA healthcare system, who declined to comment on the grounds of patient privacy.

“Due to the Privacy Act of 1974 and Exemption 6-5 U.S.C. 552 (b)(6), the VA North Texas Health Care System does not provide commentary on individuals,” VANTHCS Public Affairs spokesman Jeffrey Clapper responded via e-mail.

Details will be added as more information is uncovered.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.