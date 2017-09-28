WARNING: Never attempt any thing in this video as it was preformed and supervised by professionals

In what appears to be the most dangerous publicity stunt ever, a veteran shoots himself at point blank range with a 9mm Glock pistol.

MooLon Labe Home For Veterans and Semper Fi Farms founder, USMC veteran Karl Klimes, partnered with Infidel Body Armor to pull off a few stunts that most would agree are just “crazy.” Karl claims hes will to do whatever it takes to reach his goal of creating a home to save struggling veterans.

“Upon my exit from the Marine Corp I was faced with many issues from not knowing what to do for a job, to flash backs, to severe anxiety, which lead to substance abuse. Unfortunately, when I got out of the Marine Corp it was during the Phoenix VA scandals. The Phoenix VA was of little to no use or help to me at all. At this point I was very close to taking my own life and becoming one of the 22 Veteran’s a day we see taking their life. It was not until I came up to a farm my father purchased in White Lake Wisconsin that things began to change. I offered to help manage and take care of his farm and animals for him. This is when and where I learned that there was more to life. As I have told the many people I have met that moving to Northern Wisconsin and starting farming has literally saved my life. It was not until I started to work with animals, and then purchased some of my own that I started to feel a sense of purpose again in my life. It was exactly like in the military because I was once again responsible for life, just like when I was a fire team leader in the Marines. The sense of purpose and joy I got from waking up every day knowing that I was responsible for those beautiful animals gave me such joy once again. ”

His charities are hoping to provide housing for veterans and possibly their families while offering work on his farm in Wisconsin. He believes this therapy, which includes equine therapy, saved him and would like to share it with others.

Tomorrow, Karl will be moving in his first veteran for the weekend to experience the farm and ride horses. He would like to be hosting more veterans but his initial fundraising has fallen short of its goal -hence this crazy publicity stunt.

You can help MooLon Labe Home For Veterans and Semper Fi Farms reach their goals by donating on GoFundMe.

If you don’t believe hes committed to his cause, watch his original stunt where he shoots himself nine times:

