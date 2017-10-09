WORCESTER – James W. Morales, accused of stealing 16 weapons from an armory in Worcester, then breaking out of federal prison and trying to rob a bank, has reached a plea agreement calling for 15 years behind bars.

Mr. Morales, a former U.S. Army reservist who broke in to the Lincoln W. Stoddard U.S. Army Reserve center in November 2015 wearing a GPS tracking bracelet he had been issued after child rape allegations, signed the agreement Sept. 15, court records show. It was entered into the public record Friday.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman, who has been presiding over Mr. Morales’ case, will not be bound by the prosecutor’s recommendation. According to the plea agreement, Mr. Morales under statute faces a maximum of 90 years in prison for all the counts with which he is charged. The charges include theft of government property; possession, storage and sale of stolen firearms; possession of a machine gun; attempted bank robbery, and prison escape.

Mr. Morales, prosecutors allege, stole six M-4 rifles and 10 handguns from the Army Reserve, which he had recently visited to obtain discharge papers, on Nov. 14, 2015. He then sold some of the weapons, authorities have said. All of the M-4s were recovered – a homeless man found one of them in a bag near Yankee stadium – while the FBI in 2015 issued a $15,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of six handguns.

It is unclear how many handguns remain missing; a prosecutor in 2016 was overheard saying in court that a handgun “turned up” in an armed robbery earlier that year in Boston.

The armory theft sparked a manhunt that ended with Mr. Morales’ arrest five days later on Long Island in New York. As attorneys worked on his case, Mr. Morales, on New Year’s Eve 2016, escaped from a maximum security prison in Rhode Island by climbing a basketball hoop to reach a rooftop, cutting through a fence and climbing through razor wire.

Mr. Morales, 35 at the time of the escape, was recaptured in Somerville on Jan. 5 – five days later – shortly after being named a suspect in a pair of attempted bank robberies, one in Somerville and a second in Cambridge.

According to the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to recommend 14 years in prison for the charges related to the armory theft and the attempted robberies. An additional 1 year will be recommended for the escape. The government will further request Mr. Morales be placed on supervised release for 3 years after imprisonment.

Mr. Morales must formally plead guilty to all charges before any sentence hearing would be held. He is scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing Nov. 13.

Two people accused of helping Mr. Morales sell the guns have been sentenced to prison, Tyrone James for 57 months and Ashley Bigsbee for 21 months, after pleading guilty to associated charges in federal court.

