A US Army veteran who claims to have seen combat -despite claims to the contrary from individuals who served with him- is behind bars after he escalated a road rage incident into an assault case.

With his face now seen by thousands of people across the globe, Chad Huntsinger made a name for himself in a recorded road rage encounter with a couple in Colorado’s El Paso County, in which he struck the driver several times, screaming, “you’re a pu**y, I’m a combat veteran.”

In what can only be described as a setback for the societal image of combat veterans around the country, Huntsinger was quickly exposed after one victim -identified as passenger Lyfe Engelhart- recorded driver Brandon Vega being assaulted by the red-bearded veteran.

“The victim reported he was driving slowly down Old Stage Road when he started to be tailgated by a Chevrolet Suburban driven by the suspect [Huntsinger],” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement on their Facebook page. “The suspect attempted to pass the victim on a narrow and curvy part of Old Stage Road and was almost run off the road. The suspect then yelled profanities at the victim. The victim continued to drive and eventually pulled over in an area that had other vehicles around.

“The victim’s girlfriend used her cell phone to record the interaction when the suspect was observed getting out of his vehicle,” the agency added. “He then walked up to the victim’s window and started yelling. The suspect then reached into the victim’s vehicle and struck him multiple times during the encounter.”

With the assistance of the Colorado Springs Police Department, the EPCSO took Huntsinger into custody, booking him into the Criminal Justice Center on the charges of 1st Degree Criminal Trespass, Assault in the Third Degree, Harassment (2 Counts) and Menacing.

Originally a soldier serving in the 82nd Airborne Division, Huntsinger has a lengthy and violent criminal past in the state of North Carolina.

On April 18, 2011, Huntsinger was arrested for assault on a female and assault by strangulation, and probation violation. On June 9, 2011, he was arrested for Interfering with emergency communications and another probation violation. On August 3, 2012, Huntsinger was arrested once again for assault on a female, then on September 14, 2012, for assaulting a government employee.

While he claims to be a combat veteran and may have served in Afghanistan, several sources -including someone claiming to be his former First Sergeant- have spoken out against him on social media, claiming he saw very little, if any, battle action.

“Yes, I was this [pejorative]’s 1SG during OEF,” retired 1SG Duane Wilson wrote on Facebook. “I had so many good soldiers in my unit but sometimes you end up with a [pejorative] like Huntsinger. Some guys want think they are really tough and when they get out, [they] play the ‘combat vet’ label. I can assure you, this [pejorative] never saw ‘real’ combat.”

Some individuals attempting to defend Huntsinger have spoken out against the couple, citing the open container of alcohol in the vehicle as an egregious offense. However, while Colorado law limits open containers on public highways, the penalty is only a Class A civil offense (not criminal) that carries a $50 fine.

It is unknown if Huntsinger can/has posted bail of if he is currently still in the El Paso County Jail.

