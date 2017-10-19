When a veteran saw a sign at a McDonalds restaurant advertising a free Big Mac for those with ‘proof of military service’, he figured he would grab himself the free burger in honor of his service.

Little did he know, he was going to have to encounter a McDonalds “shift runner” who was determined to do everything she could to make sure he would not receive a free Big Mac.

The veteran eventually had to “break it down for her dummy style” for the manager so she could understand what constitutes proof of military service. Even after providing his VA card and a military ID she still refused to give him the advertised promotion.

© 2016 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.