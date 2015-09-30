After serving 25 years in the U.S. Army, Deanna Gulli must now give half her military retirement to her ex-husband, who is locked up for life.
Even though her husband is a convicted felon, Deanna is required by law to give him money that she earned from her work.
Arizona is one of only a few states in the U.S. with a ‘community property law.’ The law ensures that in the event of a divorce, all of the money earned while a couple is married, is equally divided between the spouses.
There are no exceptions to this law.
After 28 years of marriage and two children with Ronald Gulli, Deanna found out his dirty secret. Ronald Gulli was arrested after, police say, they found videos and photos on his computer of children being sexually abused.
Three years ago, he was convicted on charges of child pornography and sexual misconduct with a minor. Deanna Gulli filed for divorce soon after that, according to NBC Tucson.
Deanna says the money was supposed to be for her children’s college fund. “How am I going to support my children if I have to support somebody that’s incarcerated?” she told KVOA. “It’s hard to believe that all I get is sympathy, but I don’t get help.”
Gulli says she reached out to veteran organizations and lawmakers, but was told nothing can be done. An attorney with Karp and Weiss law firm, told KVOA, “The only way that this could change is if the legislators change the law.”
I’m all for equal opportunity but not in this case.
Maybe Karma will step in and justice will be served in prison. Death will cease any pension, retirement, or spousal support.
Haha! Thank you for your support but I’m hoping for the legal system to help.
So sad.
Thank you Amy. I’m still fighting this. My boxing gloves are bigger! 🙂
that’s the rules….. married over 10 years and then retire 1/2 of all pay and allowances is deemed to be the spouses property if divorce occures….
It’s not alimony, it’s community property.
She should file for child support to get some of that money back!
My payments to him are lowered because they subtracted the child support he owes me. Still….
at the same time he is responsible for child support she may seek that from him and a good judge would make sure it would even out. Any lawyer that tells you that there is nothing he can do is not much of a lawyer he is what i call a negoitioner. this way there is no hours involved he can charge you but he will bill for lots of hours. It’s a proffession that is ran just like the mafia dirty money
The ex could always return the money. After all, it will go to his 2 kids.
He could but won’t.
Opt for disability pay instead of retirement. Veteran’s Disability Protection Act 2010 & reaffirmed in 2014 sets precedent & protects the pay. No one can touch your disability pay EVER except VA.
I have both, he cannot touch my VA Disability.
So if the retired military member commits a felony they forfeit their retirement, so why does this scumbag get anything, shouldn’t he pay child support if he has income? This is Arizonas way of collecting money.
The only way a veteran loses his benefits is if they are disloyal to America, treason or espionage.
Welcome,to,the world,of,veterans where a spouse, husband or wife, is entitled to half of every year of service you performed while married to them. Even if they remarry. Doesn’t seem fair does it? Unfortunately it has to happen to a woman before people,take notice.
No, it happened to an innocent law abiding veteran who is being cheated by a felony and it’s the law.
Arizona, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin are Community Property states. All apply the same law.
He knew that and took advantage of it when I retired. Unfortunately he was fired from every job and does not have a savings. It also means I paid for $23k in credit card bill he accumulated behind my back because both of our names were on the card. A warning to all who live in those states, watch your back.
Social Security payments are stopped after 30 days of being incarcerated. But an ex spouse is not saved. The law needs to be changed. If anyone knows how this can be done please contact me. My only hope left is the payments owed to him will be lowered.
This has nothing to do with men getting even with woman. This has to do the law overlooking a situation and not correcting it. Nobody should have to be a victim twice and no victim should be ignored.
