A Virginia man who was wounded in World War II woke up to see his cherished American Flag burnt and in pieces outside his Alexandria home, one day before July 4th.

“I served under that flag and bled for it, really, and it was a personal affront,” said Richard Cohen, who lost the use of his left arm after he was hit by German machine gun fire in the last great war. “I have never seen anything like this before.”

Cohen wasn’t alone, however- WTVR reported that two other flags were burned nearby.

“I thought it was a disgrace. It’s our American flag. We’re very proud of it,” one neighbor said.

Despite the disgraceful -and criminal- act (given that someone else’s property was destroyed), the neighborhood is undeterred, going so far as to help Cohen mount a new flag and hang similar flags outside their own homes.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.