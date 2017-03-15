An ongoing drama continues to unfold between a US Congressman and the West Palm Beach VA Hospital in Florida over a portrait of President Donald J. Trump- or the absence thereof.
The fracas over the photos came to a head after several veteran patrons of the medical center complained to Republican Congressman Brian Mast that the portraits of their Commander in Chief and new Secretary of Veterans Affairs were curiously absent- even though the previous administration’s portraits had been there prior.
In response, Mast -a former Army Ranger EOD Technician who was wounded in Afghanistan and elected in 2016- brought portraits of Donald Trump and David Shulkin directly to the hospital Tuesday morning, looking on as VA employees hung them on the wall.
“Proud of the fact that the local vet community got it done. We walked in there, we made it happen. It was non-confrontational. It was nonpolitical. We just wanted to see it happen,” said combat infantry veteran Beau Brumfield Tuesday morning.
“Two blank holes, it’s been 60 something days now,” said Veteran John Rourke. “The veterans administration has been asked about it a few times, the local VA hospital has and they haven’t had any real reason other than they didn’t have the picture, which is readily available.”
However, shortly after Mast left, the portraits were taken down, with a VA spokesperson telling CBS12 that the congressman’s actions were “inappropriate” and that the portraits have not been authenticated- with any displayed portraits needing to come from the VA central office.
Mast responded on Twitter earlier this morning, expressing his disappointment.
“After so many vets contacted me, disappointing to see resistance from VA over hanging portraits of Commander in Chief & VA Secretary,” he said.
Both Congressman Mast and the West Palm Beach VA were unavailable for comment.
This article is misrepresenting facts. The presidential photos have only recently been approved and made available for disbursement to the facilities. They will be displayed at facilities as soon as they arrive.
The administrator of this VA hospital should be FIRED immediately!!!
It was within the Congressman’s right and duty for those veterans requesting this to hang these photos!
Every Va Hospital has a photo of The President of the United States. Its not up for debate and certainly Not by ANY congressman!
Now this Congressman has the right idea and the balls to do something about it. I agree the dministrator should have been canned and blackballed
Actually Gruntworks organized this and contacted Congressman Mast. It would be nice if you guys did some research.
When the pair of them start giving an actual shit about vets instead of meeting with tourists, I’ll care if their pictures are up or not. Until then, don’t blame that VA at all, they can’t hire anyone, what if the person who did work like that was fired/quite- government hiring freeze means they can’t be replaced so there may not be a person whose job this was. Yup, great America…
The VA hospital administration should have left them up and then replace them when the “official” pictures arrived. It made the Vets happy and that is what was important. They’re a bunch of chicken droppings.