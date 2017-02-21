Florida-based fighter jets and helicopters were dispatched by NORAD to intercept several aircraft in the Palm Beach area last weekend, a part of the enforcement of the “No-Fly Zone” around President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Five out of twelve offending aircraft were intercepted by the military, according to NORAD spokesman Sergeant Chuck Marsh.

President Trump has spent three consecutive weekends in the Palm Beach area, causing the airspace near his resort to be off-limits to civilian aviation.

“Twelve private aircraft violated the temporary flight restriction around Palm Beach since Friday,” the FAA said in a statement. “The FAA will investigate each incident and will take appropriate enforcement action.”

NORAD reported two Air National Guard F-15s dispatched from Homestead ARB on Friday, creating sonic booms as they streaked towards the No-Fly Zone at supersonic speed. The fighter pilots were reportedly able to establish communications with the civilian plane.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, two F-16s made an intercept debut on Sunday after another civilian aircraft strayed into the No-Fly Zone, establishing communication and telling the pilot to leave the area.

“The pilot was very compliant,” said Marsh.

Unlike Friday’s incident, the F-16 pilots did not get to reach supersonic speeds during their intercept.

Trump left Palm Beach County about 4 p.m. Monday after finishing his third weekend in a row in Palm Beach.

