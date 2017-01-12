A US Army Green Beret (Special Forces) veteran, only known as Jason K, was challenged by Peruvian Special Forces soldier while on a soccer field at a nearly abandoned military outpost in the Upper Amazon in 2014.

As he became encircled by a cheering crowd, the Peruvian prepared to strike but the fight abruptly ended with the blink-of-an-eye. The Green Beret used an eye-gouging technique called the San Soo Death Touch used in Kung Fu San Soo to quickly take down the soldier.

Kung Fu San Soo was developed about a thousand years ago in China when three families united united in the construction of a Buddhist temple. At this temple, the three families combined their respective martial arts into one.

About 200 years ago, a man who lived at this temple left with two training manuals which contained the techniques that make up San Soo. In 1935, a nephew of one of the man’s descendants immigrated to Los Angeles with the knowledge of San Soo.

According to Rich Robson, a 2nd degree black belt and owner/chief instructor of the Kung Fu San Soo Club in San Diego, the Japanese Army murdered most of the students of San Soo in 1942 -“basically ending San Soo in mainland China.”

The Green Beret’s statement about the incident:

The eyes are my favorite target, for a lot of reasons. What you couldn’t see in this video was that we were fighting in a human circle, surrounded by support staff and other Peruvian special forces soldiers. I was there alone, with nobody to watch my 6. The intent on the straight finger to the eye was to freeze his base, and try to get him to pull his head back, which is what usually happens. In this case, he didn’t pull his head back because he had already fully committed to his movement. I felt squishy material on my finger, and realized my finger was buried in his eye socket (where the infratrochlear nerve is) and based on the sound, and his reaction, I thought his eye popped out. Also, what you couldn’t see in the video is that he was on the ground for an hour, unable to get up. They finally decided to take him to a hospital. I could have inflicted further damage, or even ended his life. But showing restraint and knowing when to stop after he was defeated earned me the respect of their people and soldiers…and got me out of there in one piece. Which is one of my secondary missions when I travel overseas to fight. I’m representing a country, and an art. I started in San Soo in 1985, then spent time in SoCal during a tour in the Corps. I have trained with what I consider to be some of the great masters. To them I give my thanks. I have also traveled around and worked out with whoever I could. All body shapes and sizes. From both what is considered old and new school. I spent a tour in the Army (SF) where I was exposed to San Soo spin offs, know it alls, so-called “bad asses”, master of this, master of that. But I never strayed from 100% KFSS. Basic, straight forward, old school, brutal KFSS. Its all I’ve ever used in combat, street fights, and other encounters such as the one in this video. Its all I need, no matter what. What that’s given me is perspective and experience. In my opinion, IT’S what the majority of the San Soo crowd is lacking. That and some balls. I would prefer to stay out of the San Soo politics, and just keep doing what I’m doing. Most fighters would pull their head back when they see a hand getting close to their face, which would freeze their base momentarily…..allowing for entry (getting close enough to strike). For whatever reason he didn’t see it coming and impaled his eye socket on my finger. I would have liked the opportunity to have more of a fight. This is just what happened.

Being totally relaxed until just before impact does a lot in your favor in a fight. If you are stiff, or maintain a “stance” your body has structure. If you minimize your adrenaline output, your breathing starts to flow, and your muscles don’t tense up… which allows for the initial burst of speed. A lack of body structure also will help you “flow” in a fight and chain your movements together. Many martial arts feed, or rely on structure (karate, BJJ) but in San Soo we rely on movement and pain reaction to feed the next strike. Gotta stay loose.

