The Department of Defense announced today the death of a soldier who was previously listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown (DUSTWUN) on Aug. 25. The soldier was involved in a training incident off the coast of Yemen, where the soldier was supporting U.S. Central Command operations.

Staff Sgt. Emil Riviera-Lopez was aboard a 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment MH-60 conducting hoist training when the aircraft lost power and plunged into the sea. Rolling over as it crashed, five of the six service members aboard were ejected and quickly recovered.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. local time about 20 miles off Yemen’s southern coast. At the time of the crash, the 160th were assisting a Special Operations Task Force in the area.

Rivera-Lopez was declared deceased on Aug. 31 as a result of the training incident on Aug. 25. The incident remains under investigation.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.