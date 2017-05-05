A US military member was killed and two others were wounded in Somalia on Friday. They were attacked while on a mission advising Somali National Army forces.

The incident occurred 40 miles west of Mogadishu near the town of Barii. The wounded are receiving medical attention, a defense official told CNN.

The troops came under small arms fire. The US troops were part of an ongoing US military program to advise and assist Somali ground forces. The mission was not part of the stepped-up effort in Somalia to conduct airstrikes and ground missions against terror targets.

In 1993, Mogadishu is where the U.S. military aimed to capture faction leader Mohamed Farrah Aidid and the ensuing firefight, known as the Battle of Mogadishu, was portrayed in the 2001 film Black Hawk Down.

It has not been confirmed but the soldiers are likely part of the 101st Airborne Division from Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. Soldiers from the 101st arrived in Somalia’s capital city on April 2.

“United States Africa Command will conduct various security cooperation and/or security force assistance events in Somalia in order to assist our allies and partners,” US Africa Command spokesman Pat Barnnes told Voice of Africa in an interview on Thursday.

“Somalia has recently ranked up its battle against al-Shabaab by inducing more soft power programs in their counter-terrorist policy to deter the youth from joining the militant group as well as ramping up their military capabilities,” according to The New Arab.

