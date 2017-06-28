BUCHAREST, Romania — U.S. military officials say an American soldier has been hospitalized in Romania in critical condition after suffering an electric shock while working at a railway station near the Hungarian border.

A U.S. Army statement from Poland sent to The Associated Press said the unnamed soldier was transported to the Arad County Hospital after the accident on Tuesday.

According to Romania-Insider, the soldier was accompanying a military convoy traveling to the Cincu military base in Romania for a large-scale drill.

According to the report, he allegedly climbed on top of one of the train cars, which was carrying some equipment, when he suffered an electric shock and head injuries from the fall. It’s also being reported he suffered burns on almost 50 percent of his body.

The statement said the soldier would be evacuated to Germany for medical treatment if necessary and the accident is being investigated.

Romanian-Insider reports the soldier is in stable condition but still intubated.

It said that U.S. forces are currently transporting tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and other equipment from Germany to Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary for a series of multinational exercises called Saber Guardian 17.

The joint exercises are scheduled to run July 11-20 and involve about 25,000 allied troops.

Popular Military contributed to this report

