A young US Army infantry soldier from South Jersey was viciously beaten by a mob in South Philadelphia after a Sunday parade, reportedly being targeted due to his US Army jacket.

19-year-old Austin Freni -who had just recently flown home from Fort Benning after his mother began raising funds using a crowdfunding website- was reportedly jumped after leaving the annual Mummers Parade on Sunday.

Austin’s mother, Lori Freni, said a “group of 10-15 guys walked by me (making) derogatory comments towards Austin’s Army jacket,” with one man striking Austin before others joined in.

“Me and his girlfriend tried pulling them off and they hit us . We got hit in the face. She got thrown in the street,” his mom told local station Fox29.

While she was injured in the incident, Lori says her son is much worse off.

“He’s got to get plates put in his jaw and his mouth will be wired shut for the next eight weeks,” she said.

Unfortunately for the young soldier, he will likely be missing his scheduled first deployment, which will take his unit to the Middle East in less than two months.

The Freni family has had a series of bad luck. In addition to the assault, the family suffered financial woes, as well as the loss of Austin’s father to brain cancer and Lori’s loss of work due to a disability.

“We’re lost. Just complete disbelief,” Lori said.

The Philly Voice reports that Freni grew up in Camden County, New Jersey, prior to joining the United States Army and was due to return to Fort Benning, Georgia, after his family visit. Freni completed his Infantry training at the base in the end of November.

It is unknown if the family filed a police report after the incident.

© 2016 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.