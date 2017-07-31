There was a presence in the skies over the Korean Peninsula, and it was “bad to the Bone.”

Two supersonic B-1B Lancer supersonic bombers (nicknamed the “bone” by their crews) flew near the North Korean border on Saturday, a calculated show of force in response to the North Korean missile test that took place earlier in the day.

“North Korea remains the most urgent threat to regional stability,” Pacific Air Forces Commander General Terrence O’Shaughnessy said in a statement. “Diplomacy remains the lead; however, we have a responsibility to our allies and our nation to showcase our unwavering commitment while planning for the worst-case scenario. If called upon, we are ready to respond with rapid, lethal and overwhelming force at a time and place of our choosing.”

The B-1s took off from Guam, eventually linking up with two Japanese Air Self Defense Force F-2 fighters before heading to the Korean Peninsula for their “show of force” mission.

During the grueling ten-hour mission, the aircraft conducted formation and intercept training with allied forces, including South Korean F-15s.

The flyover exercises were in response to the Hermit Kingdom’s second ICBM test of the new Hwasong-14 missile, which can reportedly hit the US mainland.

According to The Hill, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un expressed “great satisfaction” following the most recent test, in which the Hwasong-14 reached an apogee of 2,314 miles and traveled over 620 miles before splashing down near the Japanese coast.

