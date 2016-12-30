A US Navy SEAL is confirmed dead after being rescued in an off-duty kayaking accident off the coast of Virginia.

Petty Officer First Class Devon Grube of the Virginia-based Naval Special Warfare Command died from maritime cold-weather injuries sustained after falling into the frigid Atlantic waters on Wednesday morning.

Coast Guard officials launched a search at around 9:30, finding Grube floating in a life jacket about two miles offshore two hours later in 45-degree water.

A USCG MH-60 Jayhawk located Grube, prompting an emergency vessel to pick him up. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries.

According to WKTR, the Grube family released a statement Thursday on the loss of their SEAL.

“The Grube family would like to extend their gratitude to the community for their interest in our beloved Devon,” they said. “Thank you to those who showed up to look for him. He was a devoted father, a true professional and a wonderful husband.”

A crowdfunding campaign has been started for the Grube family, and has accrued over $19,000 as of Friday morning.

