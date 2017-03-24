DUBLIN, Ireland – A U.S. Navy officer, believed to be in his 30s has been arrested from a Dublin hotel over suspicions of sexually assaulting a female officer.

The officer was said to be on a day off while his ship, the USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), was docked in port at Cobh, Co Cork.

Further, reports noted that the officer, along with a number of fellow officers were staying at a hotel on Dublin’s O’Connell Street, including the alleged victim.

Gardai (Irish State Police) were then called to the hotel in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The officer was subsequently arrested and is currently detained under section four of the criminal justice act at Store Street garda station.

Further, in a statement, a spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Dublin confirmed that the embassy was aware of the alleged sexual assault incident.

The statement further noted, “The alleged assault occurred in a hotel in Dublin while the USS Donald Cook was in port at Cobh, Ireland for a scheduled port visit. The incident is currently under investigation, and the U.S. Navy is cooperating fully with local law enforcement, An Garda Síochána. USS Donald Cook, just as the rest of the U.S. Navy, is committed to preventing and responding to sexual assault; eliminating it from our ranks through focused education, comprehensive response, compassionate advocacy, and just adjudication in order to promote professionalism, respect, and trust, while preserving Navy mission readiness. The U.S. Navy would like to express deep respect and gratitude to the people of Ireland for the personal friendship that they have extended to visiting U.S. servicemen and women. The alleged assault is currently under investigation and I will not comment further on the details of this case at this time.”

The officer has not been charged so far even as a Garda investigation is ongoing.

