A New York employee of the US Navy Exchange Service Command has admitted selling unauthorized buyers bargain alcohol for over $250,000 in bribe money.

29-year-old Long Island resident and NEX employee Eric Jex reportedly sold liquor at the Exchange’s low price rates by wrongly giving price-matching discounts, often getting cash bribes of $5-$20 for every bottle of liquor sold.

The goods at the Exchange are only available for sale to authorized personnel, such as military service members, civilian personnel and dependents.

According to the New York Daily News, Brooklyn federal prosecutors say Jex plead guilty on Tuesday and will be sentenced in February.

