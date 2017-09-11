As Hurricane Irma downgrades to a tropical storm and heads due north, the United States Military has swung into action in response to the second of two major seaborne natural disasters in recent memory.

In the aftermath of the historical hurricane that swept through Florida, the skies have been filled with Unmanned Aerial Vehicles belonging to the Air National Guard, which have been launched to search for victims in disaster-stricken areas.

According to Defense Tech, the drones are primarily MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper models and were previously used in Texas after Hurricane Harvey swept the Lone Star State.

On Florida’s coastlines, the United States Coast Guard was singled out for high praise from the Commander-In-Chief, who called their efforts in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico “amazing.”

“I think it’s been going really well,” Trump said Sunday afternoon. “It’s a rough hurricane,” he said, and “the Coast Guard has been amazing already. You’ve been hearing what they’re doing right in the middle of the storm.”

“And I’ll tell you what, we have great people, and a group that really deserves tremendous credit is the United States Coast Guard,” Trump added. “If you talk about branding, no brand has improved more than the United States Coast Guard.”

Local Florida station WKRG reports that Florida Governor Rick Scott is scheduled to board a USCG C-130 today in order to properly observe damage up and down the state. He will be boarding the plane with Vice Admiral Karl Schultz to fly over the Florida Keys to assess the damage from Hurricane Irma and drop off a USCG damage assessment team.



