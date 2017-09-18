Four US F-35B fighters and two US B-1B strategic bombers conducted a mock bombing drill on the Korean peninsula in response to a mid-range missile launch by Pyongyang Friday.

Four South Korean F-15K fighter jets also participated in the drills, a defense ministry spokesperson told EFE, adding it was a routine response to North Korea’s missile launches, although a government official told local news agency Yonhap that the planes flew closer than usual to the North Korean border.

The fighter jets dropped inert bombs on a military testing field in Taeback in the province of Kangwon, close to the demilitarized zone near the border, the official added.

Following the drill, the F-35 and B-1 planes returned to their bases in Japan and Guam respectively.

The drills come three days after North Korea fired a mid-range missile that flew about 3,700 kilometers (2299 miles) over the northern part of Japan before falling into the sea.

This was North Korea’s first missile test since Sept. 3, when it had claimed to have detonated a hydrogen bomb, capable of being mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The US had also sent four F-35B fighter jets and two B-1B bombers to the Korean Peninsula on Aug. 31 in response to yet another ballistic missile launch by Pyongyang.

Following a series of weapons tests by North Korea in the last few days, US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley had hinted Sunday that Washington might consider military action against the Kim Jong-un regime.

